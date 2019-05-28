The Kauffman Center Announces Two New Performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents Series

Today, the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced two new performances in the 2019-2020 Kauffman Center Presents series.

The band that changed the direction of norteño music, Los Tucanes de Tijuana, will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre on Friday, Sept. 6. Los Tucanes de Tijuana began in 1987 in the city of Tijuana and have since remained at the top of the music charts throughout Mexico and the United States. Tickets for the event range from $49 to $119, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band will perform in Muriel Kauffman Theatre on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020. Since the mid-1990s, Squirrel Nut Zippers has been attracting national audiences with their quirky mix of New Orleans-inspired jazz, folk, Americana, and contemporary music. Their recently released album Beasts of Burgundy weaves together true stories from New Orleans past, along with rollicking barnstormers full of all the usual twists and turns that are the hallmark of the Squirrel Nut Zippers sound.

The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is a world-famous music machine whose name is synonymous with genre-bending romps and high-octane performances. Tickets for the event range from $29 to $49, plus applicable fees, and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. Monday, June 10.

Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Box Office at (816) 994-7222 or online at www.kauffmancenter.org.

Additional performances will be announced throughout the 2019-2020 season. Updates are available at www.kauffmancenter.org/events-tickets/kauffman-center-presents/.

