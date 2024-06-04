Student Blog: How to Have a Tony Awards Watch Party

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Every year theatre lovers of all ages and walks of life patiently await the Tony Awards. If other events and awards can have fun watch parties, why not theatre? I have come up with various ways to ensure you and your friends can have an “award-winning” party.

Some might be asking, what are the Tony Awards? The Tony Awards are simply awards and recognition given to those who have achieved excellence in live theatre. Similar to other popular award shows—some of the categories include Best Musical, Best Set Design, Best Revival, and many more! Think of it as the Super Bowl for theatre kids. Besides passing out awards, multiple live performances are included during the ceremony. I always look forward to the big opening number that introduces the host and sets the overall vibe for the evening.

What would a party be without the proper snacks? My first idea pays homage to Cabaret at the Kit Kat Club. For this snack you simply bring Kit Kat candy bars. Getting a bowl and adding a variety of candies is sure to be a crowd-pleaser, but making sure Kit Kats are included is a fun and delicious way to look at play on words. The next food suggestion comes from Water for Elephants. With that show you have more options since you really just need your favorite circus-type foods. If you don’t want more sweets you could try having hot dogs or nachos for a more salty savory flavor. Since Broadway is iconically in New York, try adding some of your Big Apple favorites! Try having some pizza or even a classic bagel to add to your party menu.

Party activities are always a must. When I think of Gutenberg! The Musical! I think of Bud and Doug’s classic yellow hats. I know I was living for all the celebrity cameos in the role of the “Producer.” Simple snapback trucker hats like theirs can be found in most any craft store. Use paint pens, fabric markers, or press on decals to achieve your Gutenberg! The Musical! hat. Our next DIY comes from The Notebook. This one can be as complex or as simple as you’d like. Go to your local craft store, get any kind of cute notebook and decorate! You can use a variety of stickers, picture cutouts, or tape with a pattern to add your own personal touch. Another fun game is Tony Award bingo. For bingo you can go on Pinterest, or simply just search on Google for a card that’s already been filled out. If you’re feeling creative you can also make your own version and template! A pre-game activity can also be watching the movies of nominated shows. Back to the Future is my personal favorite, but movies like The Outsiders and The Notebook are good options to watch before the award show.

Having themed decorations like red carpet, or gold and silver stars can add a fun twist to your party. Try asking your friends to dress up according to the theme. You could go with the standard award show formalwear, or even dress inspired by your favorite show!

Have fun watching the award ceremony, and fingers crossed your favorite nominations get their well-deserved time in the spotlight!

