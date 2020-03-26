The Coterie Launches Virtual Drama Classes For All Ages

The Coterie Theatre School is offering its Spring session of drama classes as live, interactive online instruction. Now available to youth nationwide, The Coterie's classes are led by our staff of trained teaching artists and are focused on a process-based curriculum. Classes for age three through grade 12 begin on Saturday, April 4, with additional classes starting on a staggered schedule throughout April 2020.



When isolation is a must, it becomes especially important for young people to feel connected to the world - both to others of their own age as well adults who will entertain and enrich student's lives while at home.



The Coterie Theatre School's new online acting classes are designed to engage students intellectually, emotionally, and physically. Classes of no more than ten students will be led by a trained teaching artist who can see and respond to every student, encouraging active participation. Using lesson plans that focus on the growth of each student individually, process-based learning establishes a foundation of invaluable skills that all acting training builds on, including important life skills that will be useful to any growing mind, whether or not acting may be in their future.



Parents of younger children are encouraged to participate in the class with their child, leading to interactive play that lets loose the child's imagination and becomes part of the larger story being created by the entire class. Older students are challenged to hone their acting talents with instruction and attention from a theatre professional working in the field. Parents or guardians are invited to observe all class sessions and enrollees need only to have access to a smart phone, tablet, laptop, or desktop computer with a camera & microphone, and an internet connection. Coterie acting classes offer quality screen time that will allow students of all ages to express themselves, occupy their imaginations, and help add structure and positivity to their week.





The Coterie Theatre School's staff of teaching artists nurture emerging talent using their experience as Working Theatre professionals and educators. Many instructors have extensive professional acting credits; others work professionally as directors, choreographers, designers, or in other aspects of theatre. They are trained by Amanda Kibler, Coterie Education Director, under the direction of Jeff Church, Coterie Producing Artistic Director. Classes are built on curriculum created by Kibler who earned her M.F.A. in theatre for young audiences from the University of Central Florida. Before joining The Coterie in 2012, she worked as an actor, director, and teaching artist at the Omaha Theater Company (Omaha, NE), Orlando Repertory Theatre (Orlando, FL), and Visible Fictions (Glasgow, Scotland). In addition to overseeing education programming, Kibler leads The Coterie's annual Project Pride teen theatre troupe and has served as production director for The Coterie's mainstage plays, PUFFS, or Seven Increasingly Eventful Years at a Certain School of Magic and Magic and Dear America: Across the Wide Lonesome Prairie.



Nationally recognized as one of the country's leading theatres for families and young audiences, The Coterie has been training student actors for over 20 years. On site classes for actors of any experience level are offered year-round at locations across Kansas City, with a summer session that includes multiple performance camps featuring student actors performing in fully staged productions. In addition to its theatre school, The Coterie is also at the forefront of commissioning new works or adaptations that contribute to the field of theatre for young audiences. More than 50 world or American premieres for all ages have been produced by The Coterie over the last 25 years, including hosting several major Broadway composers and lyricists to shape quality musicals for youth and families. As a mission-driven not-for-profit, The Coterie is interested in intergenerational conversation and consistently includes teen programming in its season and outreach efforts. These include in-school workshops, a teen playwriting program, a LGBTQ teen theatre troupe, as well as touring presentations on STD/AIDs prevention and teen mental health which are offered free of charge to over 8,000 teens per year. Along with the 350 performances in its main stage season, The Coterie serves over 80,000 students and their families each year.

CLASSES FOR AGE 3-GRADE 12

For Ages 3-5 (Pre-K)

ANIMAL TALES: ZOO-VENTURES!



When the animals escape from the zoo, there's no telling what their adventures will be! Get ready to jump, swing, and climb as we use our imagination to develop animal characters and stories inspired by books and movies. Whether you're a tiger, flamingo, sloth, or any other animal, we're excited to act out your story!

April 4 - May 9: Saturdays 9:00-10:00am

April 11 - May 16: Saturdays 1:00-2:00pm



For Grades K-1

GROOVY TALES WITH PETE THE CAT



When trouble comes his way, does Pete cry? Goodness, no! He keeps walking along and singing his songs. Using the popular book series Pete the Cat, we'll act out our favorite stories and create new adventures. Are you ready to hang with this cool cat?

April 4 - May 9: Saturdays 9:00-10:30am

April 6 - May 11: Mondays 5:00-6:30pm

April 11 - May 16: Saturdays 1:00-2:30pm



For Grades 2-4

ARTISTIC ADVENTURES



Incredible pieces of art have been left on the wall for far too long. It's time to jump in and make up stories about paintings created by artists from around the world. Students will create scenes and characters based on famous artwork and even some of their very own masterpieces! Get your imaginations ready, because it's time to explore!

April 4 - May 9: Saturdays 9:00-10:30am

April 7 - May 12: Tuesdays 5:00-6:30pm

April 11 - May 16: Saturdays 1:00-2:30pm

For Grades 4-6

TIME TRAVEL SURVIVAL GUIDE



The past, present, and future are always hanging in careful balance. It's up to you and your team of heroes to keep that balance and maintain order! Students will explore scenes and characters from various decades and eras, bringing to life days gone by and days yet to come. Are you up for the task?

April 4 - May 9: Saturdays 9:00-10:30am

April 8 - May 13: Wednesdays 5:00-6:30pm

April 11 - May 16: Saturdays 1:00-2:30pm

For Grades 5-7 & Grades 8-12

AUDITION LAB



Audition Lab is a great way to prepare for upcoming auditions! With the help of a professional teaching artist, students will choose audition monologues that match their age, personality, and individual audition needs. Students will prepare a monologue, develop successful strategies for cold readings, and learn how to create a professional resume. The final class includes a special audition with Jeff Church, Coterie Producing Artistic Director, or a member of The Coterie staff, for youth roles in the upcoming Coterie season. This class offers an opportunity for consideration in The Coterie's Master Class.

April 4 - May 9: Saturdays 11:00am-12:30am (simultaneous sessions for Grades 5-7 and 8-12)

April 9 - May 14: Thursdays 5:00-6:30pm (Grades 5-7); 6:35-8:05pm (Grades 8-12)

April 11 - May 16: Saturdays 11:00am-12:30pm (simultaneous sessions for Grades 5-7 and 8-12)



Acting classes beginning throughout April 2020 are registering now at www.thecoterie.org. Questions may be directed to class registrar, Annette Filippi, at afilippi@coterietheatre.org or 816.474.4241. Financial assistance is available as needed. Contact Amanda Kibler at akibler@coterietheatre.org to apply.







