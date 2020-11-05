Tensions Rise And A Shocking Revalation On Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre

Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM or stream online on Fridays at noon.

This week on "Kansas City: 1924 - The Way Forward," tensions continue to rise between the mob and the cattlemen as the songstress Rose learns the shocking truth about her brother's rush to leave town. Meanwhile, Vincent's role becomes clearer... in a way.

Featuring the talents of Jon Robinson (Sound Design), Kyle Dyck, Justin McCoy, Matt Schwader, Walter Coppage, Brianna Woods, Chioma Anyanwu, Cinnamon Schultz (Host), Ellen Kirk, Forrest Attaway (playwright), Mark Robbins, Jen Mays, Scott Cordes, Granvile O'Neal, Victor Raider-Wexler, Gary Neal Johnson, and Jan Rogge. Don't miss "Kansas City: 1924" as things heat up!

Tune in to KKFI 90.1 FM (or stream online) on Fridays at noon to hear this and all other new episodes of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre. You can also catch up and listen to all episodes online after broadcast on our podcast page, website, or KKFI Program page. Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre on KKFI.

