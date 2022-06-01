TITANIC Comes To MTH For The Kansas City Professional Premiere

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its upcoming production of Maury Yeston's TITANIC, the Kansas City professional premiere. The production is directed by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott and features an ensemble cast of nineteen. In a unique twist, the score features new orchestrations comprised of only instruments that were present on the infamous ocean liner, a grand piano and a string quartet.

The ensemble cast includes Chelcie Abercrombie, Kyle Anderson, Eddie Andrews, Brooke Ariel, Jeanne Averill, Abigail Becker, Olivia Bosaw, David Clark, Arthur Clifford, Brad Dawdy, Evan Gamsu, PT Mahoney, Emma Mae Marsten, David Pope, Layne Roate, Mark Sepulveda, Simon Schupp, and Terrace Wyatt, Jr.

The creative team features music direction by Ty Tuttle, scenic design by Mark A. Exline, lighting design by Amanda Zieve, costumes by Nancy Robinson, sound design by Jon Robertson, choreography by Marc Wayne, technical direction by Rafael Toribo, production management by Kyle Womelduff, and production stage management by Lacey Willis.

The musicians include Tuttle on piano, Alyssa Bell on viola, Joey Panella on bass, Alla Wijnands on violin, and Dana Woolard Hughlett on cello.

"Titanic is a musical people don't have a lot of opportunities to see performed live, due to its perceived size and scope," intimated Scott. "We're excited to present this glorious score in an innovative way and showcase these compelling stories for Kansas City audiences."

TITANIC swept the Tony Awards in 1997, winning in all five categories it was nominated, including Best Musical. It is widely considered one of the most luscious scores in all of musical theater.

TITANIC plays fifteen performances in MTH's Grand Theater on the 4th floor of Crown Center, June 16 - July 3. Tickets start at only $39 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.