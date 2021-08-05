THE MEDICINE MAN Airs This Friday On KKFI 90.1 FM and Online

KCART will present the second radio play of its new "Amplify" series, where young playwrights have the chance to experience the process of producing their radio play from start to finish.

In Vietnam in 1946, the 4th generation medicine man of the Le family receives a visit from the spirit of his father, the previous medicine man, who warns of the danger and the endless war to come. The spirit insists that the medicine man find a successor soon, but with only a daughter left in the family, who could he possibly teach to be the next "medicine man?"

Featuring Vi Tran, Paul Kim, Erika Crane Ricketts, and Ai Vy Bui with direction from Shawna Peña-Downing and sound design by Thomas Newby. Written by Bui Ngoc Hieu, a Vietnamese-American actor, filmmaker, playwright, and student who is currently pursuing a BA in Theatre at UMKC.

Tune in when Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre airs locally this Friday at noon on KKFI 90.1 FM.

Can't catch the live broadcast? Need to catch up? Listen to all past installments of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre for free on demand on your favorite podcast app--Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts or anywhere! (Search for "Kansas City Actors Theatre.") Or find us on our podcast page, website, or our KKFI Program page.