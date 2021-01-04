Submit An Original Song for Theatre in the Park's SONGS FOR A NEW...NOW

Dig up the song you started (but never finished), write down the tune that his been rattling around in your mind, or compose the music that goes with the lyrics that speak to who you are today!

Submit a new work that will compete to be included in Theatre in the Park's first ever regional music review Songs for a New... Now.

Composers have one month to compose and submit a song online. You do NOT need to sing your song for submission, but a recording would be helpful! We are ultimately looking for the sheet music.

Selected songs will be sung by local talent in a musical revue on the indoor Theatre in the Park stage at the Johnson County Arts and Heritage Center starting in mid April 2021. Audition information for those interested in performing will be available January 11, 2021.

Composers, please check out the Theatre in the Park website for details!