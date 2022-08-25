Starlight to Present MONET & FRIENDS ALIVE

Starlight presents in partnership with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art Monet & Friends Alive, a multi-sensory experience that allows viewers to experience the sights and sounds of 19th century Europe through the eyes of Claude Monet and the Impressionist painters who immortalized them.

Monet & Friends Alive is a large-scale arts and entertainment experience that delves into the mesmerizing world of Impressionism, displaying on an unprecedented scale the glorious detail of masterpieces from the most prominent artists of the Impressionists era. The digital spectacular shows November 1 - December 31 for a strictly limited time inside the Jeannette and Jerome Cohen Community Stage House at Starlight Theatre.

"With the success of Van Gogh Alive last year, it was a no-brainer to bring back another exciting, multi-sensory experience to Starlight," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "Impressionism remains one of the most fascinating and well-loved movements in the history of modern art, and we're excited to partner with the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art once again for this fantastic exhibition."

"The team at Grande Experiences are absolutely thrilled to bring Monet & Friends Alive to Starlight. Produced in the same immersive multi-sensory format as the hugely successful Van Gogh Alive, this unique experience will captivate and enthrall audiences young and old as we enjoy some of the colorful works of art from the French Masters of the 19th century, combined with a wonderful musical score and special aromas permeating throughout the venue," said Bruce Peterson - founder & owner, Grande Experiences.

As a special experience, bookings are now available in The Monet Room, a themed event space that is available for corporate and nonprofit groups adjacent to the exhibit. For more information on booking contact Starlight's Event Services at rentals@kcstarlight.com or (816) 997-1158.

ABOUT MONET & FRIENDS ALIVE

Presented by Starlight in partnership with The Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, this is unlike any other ordinary art exhibition. The Impressionists' depictions of modernity and movement, light and shadow have been admired and emulated by generations of artists. Now, two centuries later, the Grande Experiences creative team and SENSORY4™ technology bring their work to life through an incredible application of light that even the artists themselves could not have envisaged. Traditions of tiptoeing through silent galleries and viewing paintings from afar in quiet contemplation are forgotten as visitors find themselves interacting with art in ways they never imagined. Breathtaking paintings are projected on an enormous scale, illuminating the bold brushstrokes of Claude Monet, Camille Pissarro, Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, and many more. In a rich, dynamic display of light, color, sound and fragrance, the masterpieces of the Impressionists come to life. Adults and children delight in the super-scale show, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. Visitors also have the chance to examine the Impressionists' sources of inspiration via photographs and video displayed alongside their works. Don't worry about the kids getting bored-they'll love it as much as you do!

ABOUT THE EXPERIENCE

Grande Experiences' state-of-the-art SENSORY4™ immersive gallery combines with a tailored exhibition space to allow projection of enormous crystal-clear images. Set to a powerful classical score and showcasing the full breadth of the Impressionist movement, a stunning display of iconic, inspirational images transforms the world around you as you lose yourself in the vibrant colors and intricate details of the Impressionists' works.

Adults and children alike will forge their own paths and find their own meaning as they wander through the galleries, exploring hidden nooks, viewing artworks from new angles and discovering unique perspectives. But for many, the greatest pleasure lies in simply standing still, indulging the senses as waves of sights and sounds, intense and beautiful, wash over them.

HOW TO PURCHASE TICKETS

Tickets to Monet & Friends Alive are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132. The experience is open 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday - Thursday and Sunday, and 10 a.m. - 8 p.m. Friday - Saturday. For more information, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for Monet & Friends Alive. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.



Tickets can be purchased as part of the event booking with The Monet Room by emailing rentals@kcstarlight.com.

ABOUT STARLIGHT

Opened as a theatre in 1950 and a nonprofit organization in 1951, Starlight is the largest and oldest performing arts institution in Kansas City and provides inspiring, one-of-a-kind experiences to its patrons. Starlight presents and produces Broadway musicals, concerts, and indoor shows in addition to offering extensive community engagement programming, including classes, scholarships, and Starlight's Blue Star Awards, one of the largest high school musical theatre award programs in the nation.

Located on 16 acres in Swope Park, Starlight's historic, city-owned venue is the second-largest outdoor producing theatre in the country and includes rehearsal halls, a museum, club area 3 for dining, concessions, gardens, fountains and a 10-story, climate-controlled stage. For more information, visit kcstarlight.com.

ABOUT THE NELSON-ATKINS MUSEUM OF ART

The Nelson-Atkins in Kansas City is recognized nationally and internationally as one of America's finest art museums, and is home to several original Monet paintings, which visitors are invited to see after their experience at Starlight Theatre. The museum, which strives to be the place where the power of art engages the spirit of community, opens its doors free of charge to people of all backgrounds. The museum is an institution that both challenges and comforts, that both inspires and soothes, and it is a destination for inspiration, reflection and connecting with others.

The Nelson-Atkins serves the community by providing access to its renowned collection of more than 42,000 art objects and is best known for its Asian art, European and American paintings, photography, modern sculpture, and Native American and Egyptian galleries. Housing a major art research library and the Ford Learning Center, the museum is a key educational resource for the region. In 2017, the Nelson-Atkins celebrated the 10-year anniversary of the Bloch Building, a critically acclaimed addition to the original 1933 Nelson-Atkins Building.

ABOUT GRANDE EXPERIENCES

Grande Experiences, the creator and producer of Monet & Friends Alive, is a world leader in the creation, design, production, promotion and installation of large-scale exhibitions and immersive experiences with broad cultural appeal along with engaging, entertaining and educational content. From concept to completion, Grande Experiences creates visually and technically stunning masterpieces and presents them around the world. Its experiences have been displayed 220+ times in over 175 cities, in 32 languages, across six continents enthralling audiences of over 20 million people. Grande Experiences is based in Melbourne, Australia with satellite offices in the UK, Italy and the USA. Grande Experiences also owns and operates Museo Leonardo da Vinci, a prestigious permanent museum in central Rome, Italy and THE LUME Melbourne permanent, immersive gallery in Australia, along with THE LUME Colorado, THE LUME Indianapolis and THE LUME Los Angeles in the USA.

Monet & Friends Alive and Grande Experiences' other multi-sensory experiences are presented through the organization's SENSORY4TM system that combines multi-channel motion graphics beamed through up to 40 high-definition projectors with cinema-quality surround sound.

ABOUT SENSORY4™

Developed by Grande Experiences, SENSORY4™ is a unique system that combines multi-channel motion graphics, cinema quality surround sound and up to forty high-definition projectors to provide one of the most exciting multi-screen environments in the world. The resulting experience is dynamic, informative and visually spectacular. Incredibly detailed images flow through the mass of projectors and merge with digital surround sound to saturate the space in a breath-taking immersive display.