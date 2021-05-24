Starlight Will Open To Full Capacity In June

As it becomes safe to gather in groups again, Starlight has announced that it will open to full capacity in June and invites Kansas Citians to Think Outside and Think Starlight as it prepares to host live entertainment for the first time since before the pandemic began. The historic theatre celebrates its 70th year of Broadway under the stars in 2021, and single tickets to the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series are now available for all shows. Patrons can enjoy top-quality Broadway-style shows under the stars starting this June for as low as $15 per ticket.

"There's nothing like hearing those first notes as the orchestra starts to play under the stars each summer," Rich Baker, Starlight's President & CEO, said. "Plus, it doesn't get much safer than being outside in the fresh air. With four fantastic shows to choose from, we look forward to welcoming Kansas Citians back to Starlight for the city's favorite summer tradition under the stars."

While masks will be recommended for audience members, they will not be required. In line with CDC guidelines, Starlight strongly recommends that for the safety of yourself and others, all unvaccinated guests wear a mask at all times while in the venue.

Starlight's exciting summer season kicks off with Godspell (June 22-27), the first major musical from three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner, Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden), featuring a full Kansas City cast and orchestra. The Illusionists will follow (July 20-25) and includes big, impressive acts that patrons will have to see to believe. On Your Feet! hits the stage next (September 7-12) and tells the inspiring true story of Gloria and Emilio Estefan-audiences will be on their feet as soon as those first iconic notes play under the stars. Jimmy Buffett's Escape to Margaritaville (September 21-26), will round out the season with a little slice of paradise, featuring Buffett's classics hits including "Fins," "Volcano," "Cheeseburger in Paradise" and many more.

Single tickets to all shows are now available. Season tickets are also still available and come with benefits like a weatherproof season, easy ticket exchanges, free parking and more. All tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2021 AdventHealth Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.

Starlight asks that patrons be considerate of the safety of their fellow guests at all times so that everyone can have an enjoyable and safe experience at the theatre. Stay up-to-date on all of the precautions Starlight is taking on Starlight's Staying Safe webpage.