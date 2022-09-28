Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Starlight Indoors Opens Season With THE CROWN - LIVE!

It plays October 11-15 and marks the first Starlight Indoors show staged since before the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.Â 

Sep. 28, 2022 Â 

A perfect treat for both fans of the show keenly waiting for the fifth season - and for those wondering what all the fuss is about - The Crown - Live! features 80 minutes of frenetic hat-passing, period accents, and corgi impressions. It plays October 11-15 and marks the first Starlight Indoors show staged since before the beginning of the pandemic in 2020.

Having been cruelly overlooked for her dream role as Queen Elizabeth in blockbuster series The Crown, budding starlet and number one fan of all things royal, Beth brings her own take on the epic story of the Royal Family to the stage instead... with her agent Stanley coerced into playing (almost) all the other roles - from Prince Philip to Princess Margaret, and all the commoners in between.

"The last show Starlight presented was a Starlight Indoors show in March of 2020," Caroline Gibel, Director of Indoor Programming, said. "The Crown - Live! marks the return of the series, and in a way is a 'reset' button. It marks that we're finally back to full programming at Starlight."

Starlight presents its Indoors Series inside the Cohen Community Stage House, the same stage where Broadway and Concerts are presented during the summer. Ticket holders are seated on the stage, in the climate-controlled theatre space and are not exposed to the weather elements. Parking is free and available in the east parking lot directly across from Gate 8, the entrance to the venue.

One hour prior to curtain times, an interior lounge is open for guests to enjoy a full bar service (including show-themed cocktails), coffee service, and a selection of foods, appetizers, and desserts. Free coat check is available.

The Crown - Live! opens Starlight's 2022-23 Indoors Series which features comedies that cover everything from TV and Broadway, to Pop Culture and Kansas City. Season Tickets are available and start at $83 and can be purchased at kcstarlight.com/indoors.


