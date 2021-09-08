Starlight Announces Lineup For The 2022 AdventHealth Broadway Series Featuring WAITRESS, HAIRSPRAY & More

Catching a show under the stars at Starlight has been a Kansas City tradition for more than 70 years, and the historic theatre continues to be a destination for theatre lovers each summer. With crowd-pleasing musicals and hit stage favorites, Starlight has announced another fantastic line up of productions coming straight from Broadway to Kansas City in 2022. And, if a few shows look familiar, it's because Starlight leadership is excited that they were able to re-book a number of productions that were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"Some of the shows playing in 2022 have been on the docket for quite some time," Rich Baker, President & CEO of Starlight, said. "When COVID-19 hit, tours had to head back to New York to weather the storm. I'm so excited that they're back on the road, bigger and better than ever before, and that we can share them with Kansas City audiences next summer."

The summer kicks off in May with the musical baked from the heart, Waitress. The Tony-Award winning classic Hairspray returns to the Starlight stage in June, and the fan-favorite Anastasia will dazzle audiences in August. Disco diva Deloris Van Cartier will Raise the Roof with Sister Act later that month, and the Broadway hit The Prom makes its Kansas City premiere in September at Starlight.

Season ticket holders may renew their five-show season now and add one or all weekend specials, Oklahoma!, Riverdance - 25th Anniversary and Blue Man Group, at the time of renewal. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2022 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket holders get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more.

In chronological order, the 2022 Broadway Series at Starlight is as follows:

Oklahoma! - Weekend Special

May 13-15, 2022

This is Oklahoma! as you've never seen or heard it before-reimagined for the 21st century and the Tony Award Winner for Best Revival of a Musical.

Waitress

May 17-22, 2022

Waitress tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie maker who dreams of a way out of her small town in this uplifting celebration of friendship, motherhood, and the magic of a well-made pie.

Hairspray

June 7-12, 2022

Join 16-year-old Tracy Turnblad in 1960's Baltimore as she sets out to dance her way onto TV's most popular show. Can a girl with big dreams (and even bigger hair) change the world?

Riverdance 25th Anniversary - Weekend Special

June 17-19, 2022

This original stage spectacular is celebrated the world over for its Grammy award-winning score and the thrilling energy and passion of its Irish and international dance.

Blue Man Group - Weekend Special

June 24-26, 2022

More than 35 million people around the world have experienced the smash hit phenomenon that is Blue Man Group and now it's your turn!

Anastasia

August 9-14, 2022

Inspired by the beloved films, the romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is on a journey to Starlight at last!

Sister Act

August 16-21, 2022

This musical comedy smash is the feel-good show based on the film of the same name and features original music by Tony- and Oscar winner Alan Menken.

The Prom

September 13-18, 2022

The Prom is a new musical comedy about big Broadway stars on a mission to change the world and the love they discover that unites them all.

Starlight continues to closely monitor federal, state and local guidelines. Policies and procedures will continue to evolve dependent on COVID-19 status at the time of each event. Stay up-to-date on all of the precautions Starlight is taking on Starlight's Staying Safe webpage.

Renewals, advance orders or gift certificates for new season tickets are available online at kcstarlight.com or by calling the Starlight box office at (816) 363-7827. All Broadway performances begin at 8 p.m. For more information, including show content advisories, please visit kcstarlight.com.

Discount prices for groups of 10 or more are available by contacting Starlight's group sales department at 816-997-1137 or groups@kcstarlight.com. Please note that kcstarlight.com is the only official ticket source for all shows in the 2022 Broadway Series. If you purchase tickets from another website or ticket broker, we cannot guarantee those tickets are legitimate.