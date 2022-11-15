Starlight Announces LEGALLY BLONDE as Final Show in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series

Put on your pink and revel in a light-hearted look at 21st-century female empowerment with Legally Blonde The Musical playing at Starlight Theatre July 7 - 13, 2023. Legally Blonde The Musical is the final show announced in the 2023 AdventHealth Broadway Series, which invites audiences to witness pivotal moments in time through seven iconic, straight-from-Broadway productions. Season tickets are on sale now and available online at kcstarlight.com, by calling (816) 363-7827, or by visiting the ticket office at 4600 Starlight Road, Kansas City, Mo., 64132.

A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams. The production will be directed by Broadway veteran Nicole Snelson, who originated the role of Brooke Wyndham when the original Broadway production premiered in 2007.

"Legally Blonde holds a special place in my heart, as I was on the producing team of the original Broadway run," Rich Baker, President + C.E.O. of Starlight, said. "I'm thrilled to bring the show back to life for Kansas City audiences with Nikki at the helm-her energy level and passion for this story is unmatched."

Season ticket holders may renew their five-show season now and add one or all weekend specials, Tootsie or Rain - A Tribute to The Beatles, at the time of renewal. New season ticket holders may also secure their tickets for the 2023 season now and will be seated after renewals are complete. Individual tickets will go on sale at a later date. Season ticket holders get the best price on tickets, plus exclusive benefits like free parking, a "weatherproof" season, dining discounts and much more.

Season ticket holders may also add to their experience by purchasing a dining package in the Applause Club on-site at Starlight. Enjoy a multi-course meal served buffet style just steps from your seats. Season ticket holders receive the best price to the chef-curated dining at Starlight. For more information on dining options visit www.kcstarlight.com/visit-starlight/dining-at-starlight/

Elle Woods appears to have it all. Her life is turned upside down when her boyfriend Warner dumps her so he can attend Harvard Law. Determined to get him back, Elle ingeniously charms her way into the prestigious law school. While there, she struggles with peers, professors, and her ex. With the support of some new friends, Elle quickly realizes her potential and sets out to prove herself to the world.