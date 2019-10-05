Spinning Tree Presents CAROLINE, OR CHANGE

Spinning Tree Theatre continues the 2019-20 season November 8-24 with Caroline, or Change. This Kansas City premiere, with book and lyrics by Tony Kushner (Angels in America) and music by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), premiered at New York City's Off-Broadway Public Theater in 2003, with a Broadway run in 2004. The subsequent London production won The Olivier Award for Best New Musical; a successful West End revival will transfer to Broadway in 2020.

Caroline, or Change is a moving portrait of America at a time of momentous social upheaval. Set in 1963 Louisiana, the musical focuses on Caroline - an African-American maid working in the sweltering basement of the Gellman household - and her relationship with 8-year-old Noah. The score combines blues, Motown and Jewish klezmer and folk music.

New York City-based actor/singer Illeana Kirven stars as Caroline Thibodeaux. The cast also includes Jennifer Mays, Angela Hagenbach, Robert J. Hingula, Marilyn Lynch, Valen Jurkowski, Maya Strickland, Keshana Cook, Victoria Barbee, Douglass Walker, Ruth Bigus, Evan Gamsu and Jacquelyn Price. Caroline's younger children will be played by members of Kansas City's Drama Time performing arts organization.

Spinning Tree Artistic Director Michael Grayman-Parkhurst directs, with music direction by Brad Foster. The creative and design team includes scenic designer Atif Rome, costume designer Kristin Cook, lighting designer Rachael Carney, properties designer Eric Palmquist, dramaturg Melonnie Walker and stage manager Betsy Wendorff.

"It's an honor to continue season nine by introducing Kansas City to this masterpiece of American musical theatre," says Michael Grayman-Parkhurst. "Caroline, or Change beautifully meets Spinning Tree's intent of programming meaningful, entertaining theatre from the heart."

Tickets: Central Ticket Office at (816) 235-6222.

More information including performance dates and times at www.spinningtreetheatre.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You