SevenDays & Community Blood Center Team Up On Blood Drives

Community Blood Center (CBC) is partnering with SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World*, an event that promotes kindness and interfaith dialogue in the greater Kansas City area by inviting the public to VIRTUALLY take part in themed activities over a two-week period, April 13-25, with one exception. Blood donation.

CBC is encouraging anyone who is healthy to donate blood. Donating blood is safe and necessary to maintain the blood supply throughout this time. Individuals are encouraged to "Make a Ripple, Change the World" by donating blood during SevenDays (April13-25) at any CBC donor center; please provide the Code EF86 when you donate.

Kansas City, MO - 4040 Main Street

Overland Park, KS - 10568 Metcalf Ave.

Blue Springs, MO - 1124 West 40 Highway

Gladstone, MO - 7265 N. Oak Trafficway

Topeka, KS - 6220 Southwest 29th Street

St. Joseph, MO - 3122 Frederick Avenue

Olathe, KS - 16465 W 119th St.

Appointments are strongly recommended and can be made online at savealifenow.org or call 1-877-468-6844.

*SevenDays is a program of the Faith Always Wins Foundation

SevenDays 2021 is a program of the Faith Always Wins Foundation. SevenDays continues the healing journey following the murders that took the lives of Dr. William Corporon, his grandson Reat Underwood and Teresa LaManno outside of Jewish facilities in April 2014. The three lost their lives at the hands of a convicted Neo-Nazi shooter.

The mission of SevenDays is to provide opportunities encouraging all people to increase kindness through knowledge, mindset and behaviors; it is the annual experience of the foundation, promoting dialogue for the betterment of our world through kindness, faith and healing. Through SevenDays Make a Ripple, Change the World you will be engaged, enriched and enlightened.

"We are happy to partner with Community Blood Center and educate the community on the reasons donating blood can positively affect so many people directly in our community," said Mindy Corporon, Founder and President of the Faith Always Wins Foundation.

"The message of SevenDays - helping to improve your community - is very much alive in the act of giving blood," said Kim Peck, CBC Senior Executive Director. "Every day, people in our community need blood transfusions. That need can only be met by others who have generously donated."

"At the time of my son's murder, he was an organ donor, giving of himself, for the benefit of others. Each of us can make the same life-saving gift with a blood or plasma donation, especially at such a critical time for blood banks," Corporon said. "An essential commonality of humans is our blood. We have the potential to save a stranger as easily as a neighbor. Let's make this happen."

If you cannot donate but still wish to participate in bringing crucial blood products to patients in need, please ask someone to donate for you or consider volunteering with CBC in one of many roles available; click here to view volunteer opportunities.

Additional information regarding CBC's response to COVID-19, including convalescent plasma donations and COVID-19 vaccines, can be found at savealifenow.org/coronavirus.