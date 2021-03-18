SevenDays 2021 Partners With 14 KC Charities To Spread Kindness

SevenDays-Make a Ripple Change the World, the annual kindness experience of the Faith Always Wins Foundation, is just weeks away from its 2021 programing planned for April 13-25. This year's experience takes place over two weeks allowing more participation.

As part of the annual experience, SevenDays is shining the spotlight on 14 local charities and how they spread a ripple of kindness through the Kansas City area. This is the seventh year for SevenDays, created as a response to the murders of Reat Underwood, his grandfather Dr. William Corporon and Terri LaManno outside of Jewish facilities in April 2014.

Due to the continued pandemic and safety concerns for in-person gatherings, all of SevenDays programs and activities will be virtual and accessible to everyone from anywhere in the world. Nothing can stop kindness and SevenDays remains committed to spreading now more than ever!

Each year, SevenDays choses14 partner nonprofit organizations because that was the age of Reat at the time of his death. SevenDays introduces its followers to charities in the hope that each person will find their onward with one of these 14 charities. Each charity is introduced at one of SevenDays themed events: LOVE, DISCOVER, YOU, GO, CONNECT, OTHERS and ONWARD.

"By partnering with these wonderful charities, we want to give you the opportunity to CONNECT with other 501(c)3 nonprofits in the Kansas City area," Mindy Corporon, Reat's mother and Dr. Corporon's daughter as well as SevenDays Co-founder. "We encourage you to DISCOVER any or all of these outstanding organizations and find out how YOU can GO forth and make an impact."

The 2021 SevenDays partner charities and the days in which they will be highlighted include:

LOVE DAY (Tuesday, April 13 @ 6:30 p.m.): HALO & Children's Center for the Visually Impaired- A celebration of the youth in Kansas City. SevenDays will also announce its Act of Kindness scholarship winners and recognize a Kansas Citian with its new Ripple of Kindness Award.

DISCOVER DAY (Thursday, April 15 @ 6:30 p.m.): Veterans Community Project & Bags of Fun - Tour of a local Hindu temple, learn how to cook a favorite Indian dish and discover and compare a day in the life of an Indian and American teen.

YOU DAY (Saturday, April 17 @ 10:30 a.m.): MOCSA & Operation Breakthrough - We provide three activities that focus on taking care of your mind, body and soul!

GO DAY (Monday, April 19 @ 6:30 p.m.): Crescent Peace Society & Zero Reasons Why - Engage in this interfaith workshop with a panel representing four diverse faiths as well as a tour of a local Islamic center.

CONNECT DAY (April 20 @ 10:30 a.m.): Disabled, But Not Really & KC Pet Project - Make our world a better place connecting through this special women's only networking event focused on kindness, interfaith understanding and healing. (*Please note: Space is limited for this event.)

OTHERS DAY (April 22 @ 6:30 p.m.): Urban Scholastic Center & Jewish Community Relations Bureau/AJC - Five-time Nobel Peace Prize nominee Dr. Izzeldin Abuelaish will share his journey of peace and human dignity. Dr. Abuelaish will also participate in a caring conversation with Kansas City religious leaders; Rev. Adam Hamilton of Church of the Resurrection and Rabbi Arthur Nemitoff of The Temple-Congregation B'nai Jehudah.

ONWARD DAY (April 25): Faith Always Wins & Community Blood Center - Join in our first virtual Kindness Walk as we commit to spreading ripples of kindness beyond SevenDays.

While most of SevenDays activities are free and open to all, registration is requested through the organization's website, GiveSevenDays.org.

Partnerships are an important aspect of SevenDays. As such, 12 area communities have signed on as SevenDays Supportive Cities: Bonner Springs (new) Independence, Kansas City (Missouri), Leawood, Lenexa, Merriam (new), Mission, Olathe, Overland Park, Parkville, Prairie Village and Shawnee. As a SevenDays Supportive City, each has committed to promoting kindness and encouraging its citizens to participate in virtual experiences.

The public is invited to join in these interactive events from anywhere in the world using computers, iPads, mobile phones, etc. Complete details and registration links will be provided on the SevenDays website, www.GiveSevenDays.org and through the Give SevenDays Facebook page, Instagram and Twitter.

CUTLINE: Operation Breakthrough is one of the charity partners for SevenDays 2021. Earlier this year, SevenDays Committee Members made a kindness deliver to staff of the nonprofit. Volunteers also delivered goodies to MOCSA.