STRANGER THINGS Musical Parody Opens in Kansas City Next Week

Following a hit run in New York, that kept selling out and extending, Kansas City is one of the first cities anywhere to get to experience STRANGER SINGS! THE PARODY MUSICAL, when it opens on Friday, April 5th at The Black Box (1060 Union Avenue, KCMO) for a limited engagement through April 28th.

What better way to help pass the time while you wait for season 5 of the hit Netflix series?!

Take a trip back to Hawkins, Indiana: 1983…when times were simpler, hair was bigger, and unsupervised children were getting snatched by inter-dimensional creatures.

Join Mike, Eleven, Lucas, Dustin, and the whole Hawkins gang for a night of adventure, thrills, pubescent angst, heavy synth, poor parenting, convoluted love triangles, cheap effects, dancing monsters, and maybe, just maybe... justice for everyone's favorite missing ginger, Barb Holland.

Audiences are encouraged to dress in their 1980's best OR as their favorite character for this immersive musical experience, but it is certainly not required.

The cast includes Lacy Goettling as Nancy & Eleven, Alec Bridges as Steve & Jonathan, Katie Gilchrist as Joyce & Will, Nick Uthoff as Hopper & Others, Franci Talamantez-Witte as Dustin, Weston Thomas as Mike & Others, Lucas Lowry as Lucas & Others and Cori Anne Weber as Barb.