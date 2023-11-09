Review: THE SOUND OF MUSIC at Lyric Opera Of Kansas City

Now being performed at the Kauffman Center and concluding this weekend is a wonderful rendition by the Lyric Opera of Kansas City of Rodgers and Hammerstein’s final composition together, “The Sound of Music.” This production is as good as it gets. Framed by massive settings by Peter J. Davison and glorious costumes by Alex Valasek, “Sound of Music” is the incredible, mostly true tale of the Von Trapp Family Singers and their escape from the Nazis taken from the Matriarch Maria Von Trapp’s 1949 memoir.

Maria sings "The Sound of Music"

“Sound of Music” is the fictionalized account of a love that developed between Maria and Georg and the family’s eventual escape.

The real Maria Von Trapp was an Austrian Catholic Postulate who became governess to the seven children of widower Baron and submarine Captain Georg Von Trapp. The Von Trapps were a family of some means and influence. Hitler’s Nazis annexed Austria into the 3rd Reich in 1938. Captain Von Trapp was offered a commission in the German-Austrian Navy, but he so opposed the German ideology, he and his family gave up everything and fled to the United States..

Lyric Opera has assembled a fine cast of actors and singers for this production. Starring as Maria is Mikaela Bennett. A soprano hailing from Toronto, Ms. Bennett is outstanding. Her voice is as clear as a bell. As an actor, she is warm and engaging. Edward Watts plays Captain Georg Von Trapp. He was last seen in Kansas City as Professor Callahan in the Starlight production of “Legally Blonde.”

Maria and Captain Von Trapp

The Von Trapp children are McKenna Sanford as Liesl, Arlo Good as Frederich, Addison Allen as Louisa, Luke Pyron as Kurt, Evelyn Reese Hale as Brigitta, Ceci Sellers as Marta, and Hailey Kenyon as Gretl. I cannot imagine a better juvenile ensemble for this show. And they play a huge part in the show.

Alexandra Loutsion is an excellent Mezzo Soprano Mother Abbess. Peter Morgan plays Captain Von Trapp’s friend Max for whatever comic relief can be had. Alyson Cambridge does a fine job as Captain Von Trapp’s almost fiancée, Elsa. Matt Leisy is a super Rolf, Liesl’s wannabe boyfriend. They share a lovely first act duet together. He comes off the world tour of “Phantom of the Opera” as Raoul.

There is a wealth of standard music remembered from the score of “The Sound of Music.” Included are the title tune, Maria, My Favorite Things, Do Ro Mi, Sixteen Going on Seventeen, So Long-Farewell, Climb Every Mountain, and Edelweiss plus others.

“Sound of Music” opened on Broadway November 6, 1959 at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre. Oscar Hammerstein II had already been fatally diagnosed with stomach cancer. He passed away in August of the following year. It has been said Hammerstein’s final contribution was the lyrics to “Edelweiss” near the end of the show. The song so resonates that many Austrians now believe it to be an authentic folk ballad.

The Mother Abbess and Maria

"Climb Every Mountain"

The Lyric Opera production of “Sound of Music” is directed by Francesca Zambello. Ms. Zambello is the Artistic Director of the Washington National Opera. The Kansas City Symphony is conducted by James Lowe. The pair also combined for the Lyric Opera of Chicago production of “West Side Story” and with Ms. Bennett as Maria.

Rodgers and Hammerstein’s “Sound of Music” on stage varies considerably from the film of the same name that opened to high acclaim in 1965.

As Oscar Hammerstein’s final musical play, the Rogers and Hammerstein estate has been very strict about maintaining the differences between the related works. The estate has been known to send secret observers to major productions and claim violations of contract agreements should the original libretto be altered on stage to mirror the movie version.

Liesl and Rolf

"You Are Sixteen" Duet

The staged version is a bit more hard edged (politically) than the later film. Several musical numbers were dropped from the film and appeared in different order than fans of the film expect. Additional songs were evidently added after Hammerstein could no longer contribute. These have both lyrics and music by Richard Rodgers.

“Sound of Music” runs through November 12. Tickets may still be available online at Click Here or by telephone at 816-471-7344. Definitely worth your evening.

Photos courtesy of Ken Howard and Lyric Opera of Kansas City