Review: GYPSY: A MUSICAL FABLE at Music Theater Heritage

Part of the fun of live theater is revisiting favorite materials and seeing how new directors and new actors re-interpret the material. Often, the resulting production is only peripherally connected to the original show. One example of this phenomenon is “Gypsy: A Musical Fable,” often called the greatest musical play of all time.

Music Theater Heritage has scooped up the gauntlet of this classic musical in a new production of “Gypsy” currently running on the MTH Main Stage on the third floor of Crown Center. MTH’s “Gypsy” is directed by Emily Shackelford and choreographed by Mandy Morris. The pivotal role of Momma Rose is filled by Broadway veteran Tina Maddigan.

Tina Maddigan as Madame Rose

with the Cow Costume

From the Dainty June Vaudeville Act

Hands down, Gypsy is a great show. It tells the loosely true story of the troubled Hovick family (Rose and her two daughters Louise and Ellen) at the height and end of the Vaudeville era. Ellen became renowned screen and stage actress June Havoc. Louise transformed into the ultimate striptease (with the emphasis on the “tease”) artist Gypsy Rose Lee.

Momma Rose, the prototype of the dreaded stage mother, remained a pain in both her successful daughter’s lives until her death in 1954. Louise must have begun her memoir, documenting her personal remembrance of family life, shortly after Rose’s demise. The book was issued in 1957.

“Gypsy” came to be after legendary Broadway Producer David Merrick read a brief part of Louise’s memoir published in Harper’s Magazine. Merrick quickly gained theatrical rights to the book. It is unclear exactly how the first Momma Rose, Ethel Merman, became involved, but the show became a passion project for the team of Merrick and Merman.

Merrick commissioned a libretto by Arthur Laurents. Merrick then hired Jerome Robbins as Director/Choreographer. Laurents and Robbins were fresh off their triumphs in the same roles for “West Side Story.” After searching for and being turned down by several experienced composers, the job was offered to a young Stephen Sondheim. He had just finished writing lyrics with Leonard Bernstein for “West Side Story.”

Emma Price and Darcie Hingula

sing "If Momma Was Married"

from MTH's Gypsy

Sondheim was about to accept when the job offer was suddenly rescinded. Ethel Merman demanded a more experienced composer. Jule Styne was hired for composer duties. Sondheim was asked to again write lyrics only. Looking back, rejecting the composing talents of Stephen Sondheim seems wrong-headed and laughable. Sondheim finally accepted lyric only duties after pressure from his surrogate dad, Oscar Hammerstein II.

Laurent’s book exaggerated Louise’s Memoir (for dramatic effect) and caused a long-term rift between the sisters. June Havoc objected to the way her character was portrayed. The show was proclaimed a “Musical Fable.” Havoc soon published her own memories.

Styne’s and Sondheim’s score became Musical Theater gold. It included “Let Me Entertain You,” “Some People,” “Small World,” “If Momma Was Married,” “Wherever We Go,” “You Gotta Have a Gimmick,” “Everthing’s Coming Up Roses,” and “Rose’s Turn.” It has been usually performed with a large orchestra.

Gypsy is a huge, brassy show. The original company featured twenty-eight actors - not including understudies and swings. The penultimate character of Rose has been played by most of the legendary stage actresses of the late twentieth century. Besides Ethel Merman, the part has been played on significant stages by Angela Lansbury, Patti LuPone, Tyne Daly, Bette Midler, Rosalind Russell, and Bernadette Peters.

Darcie Hingula as Gypsy Rose Lee

in MTG's "Gypsy"

Music Theater Heritage has made its reputation by deconstructing big time shows and reassembling them for the intimate MTH stage. Many productions have been remarkable achievements. Shows that come to mind include “Cats,” “Jesus Christ, Superstar,” “Showboat,” and “Ragtime.” The strength of these efforts has been the continuing ability to see inside characters in ways not possible in larger venues.

“Gypsy” is, beyond doubt, Rose’s show with powerful support from the Louise character (Darcie A. Hingula), the bedraggled candy sales agent/theatrical agent/boyfriend Herbie (Greg Butell), and sister Ellen/June (Emma Price). “Gypsy” is a belter’s show, and this cast assures that each of the classic songs is pushed out to an appreciative audience. Musical Director is Mark Ferrell.

Each of the actors who have played these parts and their directors have had their own visions on the main characters. Was Rose a monster? Or was she someone who did her best for her family in a challenging time as best she knew how? Did she lose her way? Did she eventually deal with her daughter’s successes? See the show. Make up your own mind. You will be guaranteed entertained.

“Gypsy” continues at Music Theater Heritage through July 9. Tickets are available on the MTH website or by telephone at 816.221.6987.

Gypsy Photos from Music Theater Heritage and Cory Weaver.