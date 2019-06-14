Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season

Jun. 14, 2019  

Olathe Civic Theatre Association closes their 2019 season with the fast-paced farce, A FLEA IN HER EAR. Georges Feydeau's farce, adapted by David Ives, is directed by David Martin. FLEA runs at Olathe Civic Theatre Association May 31-June 16, Fridays and Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 2pm.

David Martin, a veteran actor and director at OCTA, describes the show as a traditional french farce set in modern times with contemporary twists. The leading lady, Raymonde, suspects her suddenly uninterested husband, Victor, is having an affair. Her solution is to cook up a trap to catch him in the act. Hilarity ensues as she and friend, Lucienne Homenides De Histangua, write a false love letter entreating Victor to join a mysterious admirer at the Frisky Puss Hotel. Everything inevitably goes horribly wrong, triggering laug! hs galore. Touted as the "greatest of French farces", and winner of the 2006 Jefferson Award for best adaptation, FLEA achieves levels of glorious ridiculousness only an absurdist of Ives' caliber can bring.

OCTA audiences will love Martin's take on mixed up lovers and those who (almost) get caught in the crossfire. "In deciding to set this show in present day, we are not seeking to make any comment on the current state of affairs in American politics. Think of this as an alternate universe Washington, D.C. along the lines of HOUSE OF CARDS... where powerful people meet, most of them are financially well off, and sex is a constant driving force in daily life. If that isn't Washington, D.C., I don't know what is."

Martin attributes the success of the story to the technical brilliance of his design staff. The characters are hilarious, but the context of the flurry of activity is what makes the audience really chuckl! e. The Frisky Puss Hotel, where lovers come to meet, is the location of most of the frisky flurry. Audiences will be amazed to see how set designer, Bill Wright, worked with the rest of the creative team to construct a surprise two-story set on the OCTA stage.

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
The cast of Olathe Civic Theatre Association''s A FLEA IN HER EAR.

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Doug Ford and Peter G. Leondedis

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Griffin Leander and Scott Shaw

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Lauren Hambleton and Aaron Roose

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Jeannie Blau and Tracy Fox

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Lauren Hambleton and Brent Custer

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Meghann Deveroux, Lauren Hambleton, Brent Custer, Patrick Peterson, Scott Shaw, and Peter G. Leondedis

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Patrick Peterson and Amanda Bass

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Peter G. Leondedis and Wes King

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Dan Heinz and Griffin Leander

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
Meghann Deveroux and Dan Heinz

Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
The cast of OCTA''s final show of the 2018-2019 season: A FLEA IN HER EAR



Related Articles View More Kansas City Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
  • Sister Productions Of A DOLL'S HOUSE And A DOLL'S HOUSE PART 2 Announced In Kansas City
  • National WWI Museum And Memorial Presents Taps At The Tower
  • A FLEA IN HER EAR Closes OCTA's 2018-2019 Season
  • Photo Flash: MTH Theater at Crown Center Presents OKLAHOMA!
  • The Terra Femina Collective Presents Two Plays In Repertory For Their Inaugural Production

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup