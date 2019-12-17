Park International Center for Music Will Resume 2019-2020 Season in January With Performance at the 1900 Building

Park International Center for Music (Park ICM) announced today that their 2019-2020 Season would resume in January with a special performance for 300 lucky individuals at the 1900 Building for the Sat., Jan. 25, 7:30 p.m. concert. "We're kicking off the second half of the season with THE performance not to be missed," said Dr. Roger Kugler, Park ICM Director. "Park ICM Founder and Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch, is bringing his friend and colleague, Violinist Miriam Fried, Queen Elisabeth International Competition Gold Medalist and protégé of Isaac Stern, to the intimate 1900 Building for what is certain to be a crowd pleaser." Tickets can be purchased online at 1900bldg.com.

Performed at the 1900 Building in Mission Woods, Kansas, audiences will be treated to a classical music lovers dream program:

Ludwig van Beethoven (1770 - 1827)

Violin Sonata No.5 in F major, Op.24

1. Allegro

2. Adagio molto espressivo

3. Scherzo: Allegro molto

4. Rondo: Allegro ma non troppo

César Franck (1822 - 1890)

Sonata for Violin and Piano in A major

1. Allegretto ben moderato

2. Allegro

3. Ben moderato - Recitativo - Fantasia

4. Allegretto poco mosso

Miriam Fried, violin

Stanislav Ioudenitch, piano

Then after intermission, Ms. Fried will coach one of Park ICM's premiere violin students in front of the audience, something that is rarely seen in public.

Miriam Fried has been recognized for many years as one of the world's preeminent violinists. A consummate musician, equally accomplished as recitalist, concerto soloist or chamber musician, she has been heralded for her "fiery intensity and emotional depth" (Musical America) as well as for her technical mastery. Her supreme blend of artistry and musicianship continues to inspire audiences worldwide. Ms. Fried came to the USA as a protégée of Isaac Stern, and continued her studies with Ivan Galamian at the Juilliard School and with Joseph Gingold at Indiana University. Her successful solo career was launched in 1968 after she was awarded First Prize in Genoa's Paganini International Competition. Three years later, she claimed top honors in the Queen Elisabeth International Competition, where she gained further world attention by becoming the first woman ever to win the prestigious award.

Fried has played with virtually every major orchestra in the United States and Europe and has been a frequent guest with the principal orchestras of Boston, Chicago, Cleveland, New York, Philadelphia and Pittsburgh, as well as with the Israel Philharmonic, the London Symphony, the Royal Philharmonic and the Vienna Symphony. Recital tours have taken her to all of the major music centers in North America and to Brussels, London, Milan, Munich, Rome, Paris, Salzburg, Stockholm and Zurich.

Fried plays a particularly noteworthy violin, a 1718 Stradivarius that is said to have been the favorite of its 18th-century owner, the composer-conductor Louis Spohr. It was also owned by Regina Strinasacchi who, it is thought, used the instrument to play with Mozart the Sonata in B-flat, K. 454, which had been written for her.

A noted pedagogue, Miriam Fried is a professor at New England Conservatory and is invited to give master classes throughout the world. Since 1994 she has been program Director of the Ravinia Steans Music Institute, one of the country's leading summer programs for young musicians in Chicago, Illinois. During this time she has performed regularly at the Ravinia Festival as soloist with the Chicago Symphony, in recital and in chamber concerts.

Park ICM is pleased to have Ms. Fried in recital with Park ICM Founder and Van Cliburn Gold Medalist, Stanislav Ioudenitch on piano.

Known for a ravishing technique and his compelling musical conviction, pianist Stanislav Ioudenitch is part of the elite group of Cliburn Gold Medal winners, having taken home the Gold Medal at the 11th Van Cliburn International Piano Competition. In addition to the Cliburn Gold Medal, he was also the recipient of the Steven De Groote Memorial Award for Best Performance of Chamber Music.

Ioudenitch has performed at such major international cultural centers as Carnegie Hall, Kennedy Center, Gasteig in Munich, Germany, Conservatorio Verdi in Milan, Italy, Mariinsky Theater in St. Petersburg, Russia, International Performing Arts Center in Moscow, Russia, The Great Hall of the Moscow Conservatory Moscow, Russia, Forbidden City Concert Hall in Beijing, China, International Piano Festival of La Roque d'Anthéron in France, Théâtre du Châtelet in Paris, France, at the Aspen Music Festival, and many others. He has had the privilege to perform with conductors James Conlon, Valery Gergiev, Mikhail Pletnev, James DePreist, Günther Herbig, Asher Fisch, Stefan Sanderling, Michael Stern, Carl St. Clair and Justus Franz, and with orchestras including the Munich Philharmonic, the Mariinsky Orchestra, National Symphony, Rochester Philharmonic, Honolulu Symphony and The National Philharmonic of Russia. Chamber music partners have included the Takács, Prazák, Borromeo, and Accorda quartets. Stanislav Ioudenitch is a founding member of The Park Trio, based in Kansas City, Missouri.

Stanislav Ioudenitch is the founder of the International Center for Music at Park University (Kansas City) where he is Artistic Director and master teacher of piano. In addition, he is the director of the Young Artists Music Academy (Kansas City) and vice-president of the Piano Academy at Lake Como, Italy. Since 2017 he is also an associate professor of piano at Oberlin Conservatory.

"I am so excited to be performing this concert with Miriam Fried. It will be a wonderful opportunity to see her level of talent in such a wonderful venue. With the 1900 Building's fabulous concert hall and their celebrated restaurant, our audiences can have a exquisite evening with fine food, wines and the best of classical music," said Ioudenitch.

Miriam Fried

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=j7QmoTDRFSU

Stanislav Ioudentich

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Kv_M9kFZpbM

ABOUT PARK INTERNATIONAL CENTER FOR MUSIC

Park ICM was established (www.park.edu) at Park University in 2003. This All-Steinway School trains and educates the next generation of accomplished musicians in a focused and creative atmosphere with an international faculty of renowned excellence. Park ICM offers degree, certificate and diploma programs at the graduate and undergraduate levels. Our courses of study are focused in the areas of performance in violin, viola, cello and piano. At the core of all ICM programs is one-on-one studio instruction providing vital interactions between the student and master faculty, now in its 16th season. This extremely exclusive music academy selects just over 30 students each year to study in the historic European apprenticeship tradition. Each student receives individual studio instruction twice weekly. Park's amazing campus provides focused and uninterrupted practice time 24-hours daily in a serene and extremely supportive environment. The international faculty's incredible network of acquaintances throughout the world provide for master classes with renowned guest artists in each performance degree. The European tradition demands public concerts as part of student training that creates performances alongside faculty in sublime intimate concerts throughout Kansas City. Ultimately, the Park ICM master faculty mentors inspiring apprentice musicians and trains them in music and performance. The master faculty also coaches musicianship and career development so that the students will become award-winning musicians, traveling the world and entertaining the most discerning music lovers across all continents.

Visit www.icm.Park.edu/events/ for more information about Park ICM's 2019-2020 performance season. High-resolution photos of the performers can be obtained by contacting Ellen McDonald at 816-213-4355 or ellen@mershonandmcdonald.com.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You