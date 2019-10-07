Overland Park Convention Center Makes Top 20 Convention Centers In The Nation

The Overland Park Convention Center and General Manager, Brett C. Mitchell today announced it has been named a top 20 convention center in the nation by EXHIBITOR Magazine, a leading industry publication honoring the best in meeting and event venues. It's second national recognition of the year, the convention center was also named a Best Convention Center in North America by Business View Magazine.

"The spending that visitors bring to the City of Overland Park saves each of our households $1,200 in annual taxes," Dana Markel, president & CEO of Visit Overland Park, said. "Our convention center draws thousands of these visitors and is a true asset not only to Overland Park, but to the greater Kansas City area. The convention center serves as a national and regional gathering place that exemplifies our innovative and collaborative community. We are proud of this national recognition."

The Centers of Excellence recognition grades on five main criteria including venue functionality, service execution, upgrades and expansions, and awards, has a rigorous evaluation process that includes a survey of past clients and a review of entrants' selling points, event spaces, and innovations, conducted by a panel of corporate event managers.

Security practices were a key differentiator for the convention center. The venue was selected as one of two pilot venues to review and assess the best practices and safety guidelines developed by the Industry Security Council in conjunction with the Department of Homeland Security, created to protect the millions of people who work, exhibit at, and attend meetings, conventions, and trade shows each day.

With seven Certified Meeting Professionals on staff, the venue's employees are both experienced and accomplished. Among them are two Certified International Event and Wedding Planners, 10 Specialty Rigging Accredited team members, one Certified Technology Specialist, a Certified Venue Executive and a nationally recognized Connect Association 40 Under 40 recipient.

The convention center's Executive Chef, Tim Freeman brings more than 25 years of culinary experience from around the world. His accolades include working alongside Chef Wolfgang Puck; defeating celebrity Chef Bobby Flay on Food Network series, Beat Bobby Flay; cooking at the White House for former President Bill Clinton and the Ohio Governor's Mansion.

"Honoring North America's best convention centers for trade shows and events, the Centers of Excellence awards recognize the best large and small trade show venues," Travis Stanton, editor of EXHIBITOR Magazine, said. "These facilities have proven their ability to host trade shows and events of all shapes and sizes while providing world-class service and state-of-the-art accommodations."

To learn more about the Overland Park Convention Center's local and national accomplishments or to book an event, please visit opconventioncenter.com/awards or call 913.339.3000. Overland Park Convention Center: 6000 College Boulevard, Overland Park, KS, 66211.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You