OLIVER! Comes to the MET at Warwick

Oliver!, the 1968 Award winning musical based on the Charles Dickens novel, opens for an abbreviated one week run, Jan 27-30 at Warwick Theatre at 3927 Main St. Kansas City, MO 64111.

Five live public performances are planned.

Known for wonderful music and timeless story of an orphan who discovers family in 1825 England, this production features live music and a fully vaccinated cast of more than 30 local performers, more than a dozen of whom are children. Metropolitan Ensemble Theatre has taken strong measures to assure the cast remained safe (including the 16 children in the show) during rehearsal keeping a Covid bubble strong for months on end. Now, fully vaccinated and testing negative, the Oliver cast has been able to navigate the latest covid surge and bring a terrific story to life with an equally terrific cast.

OLIVER! features well known songs: Food Glorious Food, As Long as He Needs Me, Consider Yourself, and others. Local actors performing leading roles include Brad Dawdy as Fagin, Ace Lovelace (also choreographer) as the Artful Dodger, Karen Blackmon as Nancy, Ken Koval as Bill Sykes, Shane St. James as Mr. Brownlow and Rhaelin Green as Oliver Twist. Musical Direction by Loren Bridge. Karen Paisley, recently awarded BroadwayWorld.com's Best Director of a 2021 KC Professional production, directs the play.

Consider yourself at home as Dickens' England comes to life in OLIVER! the story of a workhouse orphan who escapes to finds acceptance amongst a group of young petty thieves and pickpockets, led by the elderly Fagin. When Oliver is captured for a theft that he did not commit, a series of misadventures and revelations land him in the home of the wealthy Mr. Brownlow, where Oliver discovers the true love of a family. Filled with memorable songs, unforgettable characters, and an infectious joy of life, OLIVER! remains one of the most prominent musicals of the 20th century.

Tickets available on the website, metkc.org