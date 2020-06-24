Nixa Junior High Theatre Presents SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! JR.

According to Ozarks Independent, Nixa Junior High Theatre is presenting Schoolhouse Rock Live! Jr. on Thursday, July 2 at 7 p.m. in the Junior High auditorium.

"Many of us remember Schoolhouse Rock as the Emmy Award-winning three-minute Saturday morning cartoon series that taught children how to unpack their adjectives, memorize the Preamble to the Constitution, and discover that 'Three is a Magic Number,'" Drew Cohen, president and Chief Executive Officer of Music Theatre International said. "Nixa Junior High students are bringing that same spirit of fellowship, excitement and curiosity to their stage production and are exploring school subjects in a whole new way while doing so. We think they deserve a standing ovation from the community for all their work."

Tickets are $5 for adults, $3 for students. For more information or tickets, call 417-724-6400 or email the director.

Read more on Ozarks Independent.

