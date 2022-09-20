Nilko Andreas Will Lead Music Theater Heritage production of MAN OF LA MANCHA

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its upcoming production of Man Of La Mancha, a collaboration with Kansas City's esteemed performance group, Ensemble Ibérica.

The production is directed by Artistic Director Tim Scott and will feature internationally acclaimed Colombian/American Classical Guitarist Nilko Andreas in the role of Don Quixote.

Additionally, the orchestrations have been reimagined for this production to be performed by Kansas City's own Ensemble Ibérica, led by Ensemble Ibérica Artistic Director Beau Bledsoe.

The ensemble cast includes Andreas, Stephanie Zuluaga-Kneeman as Aldonza, Tony Pulford as Sancho, and an ensemble featuring Izzie Duval, Lucas Lowry, PT Mahoney, Sicily Mathenia, Simon Schupp, and Bradley J. Thomas.

The creative team features music direction by Bledsoe, scenic design by Sandra Lopez, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costume design by Nancy Robinson, sound design by Gianna Agostino, vocal music direction by Ty Tuttle, technical direction by Rafael Toribo, and production stage management by Lacey Willis.

The musicians include Bledsoe on baroque guitar, Andreas on classical guitar, John Currey on percussion, Christine Grossman on viola, and Ezgi Karakus on cello.

"I brought this idea to Beau Bledsoe over a year ago," said Scott. "I felt the authenticity Ensemble Ibérica would bring to the score was an exhilarating proposition, and when Beau offered to play baroque guitar in the show himself, well... it seemed like an amazing opportunity for Kansas City to see and hear one of the world's most popular musicals in a new way."

Man Of La Mancha won five Tony Awards when it debuted on Broadway in 1965, including Best Musical and Best Score. Inspired by the famed Spanish novel Don Quixote and set during the Spanish Inquisition, it is the inspirational tale about one's refusal to give up an impossible dream: a quest to right all wrongs in the world.

Man Of La Mancha plays fourteen performances in MTH's Main Stage Theater on the 3rd floor of Crown Center, October 6 - 23. Tickets start at only $35 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.