Musical Theater Heritage to Stream Original Production of SONGS OF THE GREAT WAR

Originally produced in collaboration with The National World War I Museum and Memorial, and through special agreement with Actors Equity Association, MTH will offer a five-camera, cinematic capture of its original revue Songs of the Great War to commemorate Memorial Day weekend.



The production is designed to demonstrate how music, societies and cultures changed as a direct result of the upheaval known as The Great War.

Songs of the Great War is written by MTH Founder, George Harter; with direction by Tim Scott, music direction by Jeremy Watson, choreography by Kenny Personett, lighting design by Kylor Greene, sound design by John Hileman, and stage management by Matthew Henrickson. Video production is by Rob Forsythe.



The ensemble features David Adams, Jessica Alcorn, Taylor Avazpour, Maggie Marx, Christian Thomas Owen, Bob Wearing, and Kayla Wilkens. The five person band features Watson on piano, Tod Barnard on percussion, Joe Levens on guitar/banjo, Joey Panella on bass, and Tim Thomas on trumpet.

The effects of World War I ushered in the new age of cabaret, the Dada movement, the more visceral music of Kurt Weill and in the United States led to the creation of jazz and music for the stage. Presented in the round, this production brings an immediacy to the 100 year old tunes, rendering the subject matter more accessible and appreciated by contemporary audiences.



"In these difficult times we are happy to be able to provide income to these talented artists," commented Scott. "We're so proud of this production and this opportunity also provides us a way to generate some desperately needed ticket revenue to help off-set our financial deficiencies due to COVID-19."

Of the original presentation, National World War I Museum and Memorial CEO and President Matthew Naylor said, "It's a terrific production and a very moving experience."



Songs of the Great War is availble to stream online for a limited time, May 21-27. The cost is $20 and you can save an addtional $5 off the rental fee by pre-ordering before May 21 and using coupon code "preorder"



The stream is being distributed by Vimeo on Demand. To purchase visit https://vimeo.com/ondemand/SongsOfTheGreatWar



For more information visit mthkc.com

Photo Credit: Tim Scott





