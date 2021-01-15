Musical Theater Heritage Streams THE MUSIC OF MOTOWN

Musical Theater Heritage has announced a stream of The Music Of Motown.

Live-captured at the gallery of Kansas City's Crossroads Hotel, The Music of Motown features some of the biggest hits of the era as well as some of Kansas City's most dynamic vocalists!

The backdrop is the exhibition WATERING PLACE, an homage to plants as a source of refuge for Black, Brown, and Indigenous people, curated by Glyneisha Johnson and featuring seven different artists!

The music of Motown is streaming January 16 - February 6.

Learn more and purchase tickets at https://musicaltheaterheritage.com/.