Musical Theater Heritage Presents BROADWAY'S PRINCE

BROADWAY'S PRINCE celebrates musicals brought to Broadway by legendary producer/director Harold Prince. Filmed entirely on the roof of Crown Center overlooking the amazing KC skyline, this MTH original virtual presentation features some of Kansas City's most prolific singers, including Jon Daugharthy, Laurie Gardner, Melinda MacDonald, Douglass Walker, Morgan Walker and is hosted by Francisco Javier Villegas (Usnavi from MTH's HIT production of In The Heights).

Available for streaming starting this Saturday, if you have a smart TV, Roku, Fire TV Stick, or anything comparable, you will be able to watch the show on your TV! Also viewable on any computer, tablet, or smart phone.

Tunes from Cabaret, Phantom of The Opera, Evita, Show Boat, She Loves Me, Sweeney Todd, and more!