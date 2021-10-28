Music Theatre Kansas City Presents Local Premiere Of Holiday Favorite A CHRISTMAS STORY

Music Theatre Kansas City is kicking off its 30th Season with their professional production of A Christmas Story: The Musical, December 3rd-19th. Based on the classic film, MTKC Pro is bringing Ralphie's holiday adventures to life, featuring songs by the writers of The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, and La La Land.

All performances will be in MTKC's theater, B&B Live, inside the B&B Shawnee Movie Theater Complex. Tickets are $12 for children, $15 for students and $25 for adults and are available online at www.mtkc.org. Group rates are available by request [info@mtkc.org]

The cast will be headed by Mike Ott and Andrea Boswell-Burns, with Kamryn Henderson and Matthew Lamb as Ralphie and Randy, and also featuring local stage favorites, Franci Talamantez- Witte and Marshall Rimann. 25 additional actors round out the cast, along with a live orchestra of 9 on-stage musicians, conducted by MTKC's Artistic Director, Julie Danielson. The production is co-directed by Danielson and local professional director and actor, Weston Thomas, with choreography by Trevor Downey.

A Christmas Story is a new musical adapted for the stage, based on the original classic holiday film. Music & Lyrics by Benj Pasek & Justin Paul (The Greatest Showman, Dear Evan Hansen, La La Land), Book by Joseph Robinette (Charlotte's Web, Anne of Green Gables)

See your favorite holiday movie come to life LIVE ON STAGE, with "A Christmas Story: The Musical!" Watch Ralphie Parker sing and dance his way towards the holiday gift of his dreams, a Red Ryder Action Air Rifle BB Gun! A kooky leg lamp, outrageous pink bunny pajamas, a maniacal department store Santa, and a double-dog-dare to lick a freezing flagpole are just a few of the distractions that stand between young Ralphie and his ultimate Christmas wish.