Midwest Trust Series Announces SHARE THE LOVE With Jim Brickman

Celebrate love and spend the evening with Jim Brickman in a unique concert experience from the comfort of your home!

Feb. 5, 2021  

Jim Brickman wows with his uplifting, family-friendly "Love by Request" concert. Celebrate love and spend the evening with Jim Brickman in a unique concert experience from the comfort of your home!

Jim Brickman is the best-selling solo pianist of our time, earning 22 No. 1 albums and 34 top 20 radio singles in "Billboard Magazine." Grammy-nominated songwriter Jim Brickman donated more than $100,000 to arts across the U.S. this past holiday season and is doing it again with his "Share the Love, LIVE!" virtual concerts this February. Brickman brings the "Love by Request" experience up close and personal with his hit songs "Love of My Life," "Destiny," "Angel Eyes" and "Valentine."

Enjoy the concert, listen to your favorite Jim Brickman songs ... and maybe even meet him after the show!

Tickets on sale exclusively at https://www.jimbrickman.. Use coupon code "lovejccc" for a $10 donation to the Midwest Trust Center.


