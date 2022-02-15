Maples Rep Announces 2022 Season

Maples Repertory Theatre in Macon has announced a 6-show season for their June-December 2022 production dates. Groups and subscribers can buy tickets now. Single tickets go on sale April 1st. Auditions and staffing have begun for the three rep summer productions and the three fall productions.

Summer Productions (in rep)

The Great American Trailer Park Musical (June 15th - July 10th, 2022)

The Nerd (June 24th - July 31st, 2022)

Hank Williams: Lost Highway (July 15 - August 7, 2022)

Fall Productions

The Bikinis: A New Musical Beach Party (October 5th - 16th, 2022)

Something's Afoot (October 21st - November 6th, 2022)

A Tuna Christmas (November 30th - December 11th, 2022)

AUDITIONS:

KANSAS CITY, MO AUDITIONS:

Sunday, February 27th from 1pm-7pm at Quality Hill Playhouse

303 W 10th St, Kansas City, MO 64105

Please prepare one song and one comedic monologue. Accompanist provided.

Email todd@maplesrep.com to schedule a 10 minute audition slot and with any questions. Walk-ins welcome.

MACON, MO AUDITIONS:

Saturday, February 26th from 10am-2pm at The Royal Theatre

102 N Rubey Street, Macon MO 63552

Please prepare one song and one comedic monologue. Accompanist provided.

Email todd@maplesrep.com to schedule a 10 minute audition slot and with any questions. Walk-ins welcome.