Malin Pettersen's Collaboration With Bergljot Bjella Explores The Complexity Of Human Emotion Through New Musical Inspiration

After an introspective journey of self-discovery, Pettersen, known for her captivating country and bluegrass melodies, is set to astonish fans and critics alike with a groundbreaking transition into uncharted musical territory.

Embracing her childhood influences of R&B and jazz, Pettersen's forthcoming single promises to redefine her boundaries of pop music. While country and bluegrass served as a natural starting point for Pettersen, owing to her father's rich musical legacy, her evolution as an artist calls for a bold departure from the familiar. Immersed in the timeless harmonies of her favorite Destiny's Child songs, Pettersen embarks on an extraordinary journey of self-exploration, determined to push the boundaries of her own musicality.

"They say that you gotta try to be strong, I know / But how can you hold on when it won't let you go..." "Cry if I Want To"

Renowned for her commitment to innovation, Pettersen eagerly embraces the ever-changing landscape of music, reveling in the emergence of new sounds and trends. Drawing inspiration from the soul-stirring melodies of the 90s, she skillfully infuses her unique perspective with a modern twist, seamlessly delving into a myriad of musical rabbit holes where both hip hop and guitars from her childhood make appearances. A seamless collaboration with recording artist Bergljot Bjella, her new single "Cry if I Want To" expresses exactly what it sounds like; embracing the vulnerability that comes with nourishing your emotions. Encouraging emotional authenticity, she defies the stigma surrounding tears, reminding us all that it's okay to seek solace in a shared human experience. With heartfelt introspection, she embarks on an internal dialogue, weaving a tapestry of self-discovery and resilience, inspiring listeners to confront their own emotions and emerge stronger. Teaming up with a collaborator whose voice resonates with her vision, Pettersen enlisted the help of Bergljot Bjella to bring her vision to life-a younger artist in a different stage of life, with a timbre that beautifully complements her own. Together, they elevate the second verse, adding an enchanting layer of harmony to the narrative.

With her two releases on Die With Your Boots On Records, Malin Pettersen has become a popular artist in Norway and a name people notice internationally. The attention has resulted in a Spellemann award, an appearance on Lindmo, the role of an expert judge in Stjernekamp, mentions on websites such as Billboard, Rolling Stone and Forbes Magazine and much more.

Listen to "Cry if I Want To" on Spotify here.