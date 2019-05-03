MTH Adds Two Full-time Staff Members

The MTH Theater at Crown Center announced today they have added two key members to their full time staff. Melissa Ford joins MTH as Director of Development, and Mark Exline as Production Manager/Technical Coordinator.

Melissa Ford comes to MTH after serving as Director of Major Gifts for The Kansas City Ballet and brings with her an impressive pedigree. She began her career in the arts as a professional dancer, with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance from Oklahoma City University. She is a Kansas City native and grew up performing at Starlight Theatre and Theatre in the Park, where she developed a tremendous passion for musicals. Ms. Ford has over twelve years fundraising experience including having served as Major Gifts Officer for the Girl Scouts of NE Kansas and NW Missouri.

"We're tremendously excited to welcome Melissa to MTH. She will be a vital part of our strategic leadership team and we have no doubt she will help us make an even greater impact in our community," says MTH President/CEO, Chad Gerlt.

Mark Exline has spent the last year as a member of the Theatre Design/Technology Faculty at Florida School of the Arts. Mr. Exline has worked as a Scenic Designer, Lighting Designer, Sound Designer, Technical Director, Carpenter, Stitcher, Properties Master, Illustrator, Playwright, and Teacher in theaters all over the country. He holds degrees in theatre design and technology from Florida School of the Arts (AS), Greensboro College (BA) and the University of Missouri: Kansas City (MFA).

"Mark is one of the most innovate and collaborative Theater Artists I've ever met. His contributions will have an immediate impact on the quality of Theater we are able to achieve at MTH," said MTH Executive Artistic Director Tim Scott.

Ms. Ford is scheduled to begin her new position at MTH on May 20, Mr. Exline (who is also the scenic designer for MTH's upcoming production of Oklahoma!) has been serving as a consultant for the last few weeks; however, he will begin his full-time position at MTH July 9.





Related Articles Shows View More Kansas City Stories

More Hot Stories For You