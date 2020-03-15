MOTHER OF THE MAID Opening Postponed Until March 25

MET Postpones opening Mother of the Maid to Mar. 25, 2020.

The following statement has been released:

Here at MET, we have been using this time to learn as much as we can about how to keep ourselves, our artists, our audiences and our space as healthy as we possibly can. We are carefully monitoring the situation and will follow any guidance offered by local, state and federal health officials.

MET Board and leadership are committed to the health and safety of our audiences, artists and staff. We are taking extra care to make sure that our lobby, theatre, dressing rooms, restrooms ancillary spaces are all clean and safe. We are increasing the frequency of cleaning and disinfecting daily, with particular attention to high touch areas and have also developed protocols for operating the theatre during performances to protect the health and safety of visitors, artists, technicians and our staff.

We are so grateful that right now, in Kansas City, the risk of contracting COVID-19 appears to be low. With that in mind, and with new procedures to maintain safety, we are rescheduling our current production, Jane Anderson's MOTHER OF THE MAID, originally scheduled to open this Thursday March 19, 2020 to open Wed. March 25 at 7:30 p.m. Please visit metkc.org for the complete schedule. All patrons scheduled for initial performances will be rescheduled. As news and updates are arriving daily, the schedule may be revised.

The theatre, seating, lobby, restrooms and all spaces will be disinfected prior to the first performance and will be retreated prior to each successive performance throughout the run. In addition:

· Actors, staff and technicians will enter through the stage door. Please sanitize hands upon entry.

· Audience members will enter the theatre through the front door on Main St. You will notice a few changes.

· You will find a doorman to greet you at our front door. Please allow him to open the door for you. This one step significantly lowers the likelihood of transmission in this high touch area. Once inside, audience members will be asked to sanitize hands to assure a healthy environment.

· Our bar will be open during this time. During this time we will curtail the use of glass bar ware and switch back to using disposable plastic and paper items.

· Playbills will not be recycled.

· We are also requesting audience members to use credit or debit cards for bar purchases to lower the transmission risk related to cash currency. Thank you so much for taking these steps.

We look forward to creating a healthy, safe, welcoming artistic experience for you. We encourage everyone to follow best practices like hand washing, covering sneezes, and coughs and other common sense measures.

Additionally, if you are not feeling well or are experiencing flu-like symptoms, we encourage you to stay home and contact the box office to reschedule your tickets. We will be happy to exchange them for another production. If you are unable to attend any performance with us or anywhere, please consider donating your tickets back to the theatre in lieu of requesting a refund. Theatres are truly struggling. Your good will, help and support make all the difference to our survival.

For more information, please contact our box office by email at boxoffice@metkc.org or by calling 816-569-3226. We are a community together. We look forward to performing for you as long as we can.





