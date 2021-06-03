Live Entertainment Returns to Theatre In The Park

After a year of pandemic and no live theatre, Theatre in the Park has returned providing live entertainment for the community!

TIP OUTDOORS opens with the zaniest wedding of the year. From June 4-12, audiences are invited to the Greek Islands for Sophie's topsy-turvy, disco dancing wedding in "Mamma Mia!". Mark Swezey, director of TIP hits 'Matilda the Musical' and 'The Little Mermaid', will lead this disco ball of wedding pandemonium set to the all the ABBA tunes everyone knows and loves. 'Mamma Mia!' was nominated for 5 Tony Awards including Best Musical, so save the date and dig out your platform shoes because this the perfect, funny, feel good way to welcome summer.

What's more fun than a murder mystery? A murder mystery musical! Kander and Ebb's brassy and bright musical "Curtains" premiers on the TIP stage June 18-26. It's 1959 and Boston's Colonial Theatre is host to the opening night performance of "Robbin' Hood" and things already aren't looking up for the musical when the leading lady mysteriously dies on stage. Enter Boston detective Frank Cioffi, a policeman with a musical theatre heart. He quickly turns the entire cast & crew into suspects and of course musical theatre hilarity ensues as everyone tries to clear their names AND fix a show that critics have already deemed a 'debacle'. Longtime TIP choreographer Kacy Christensen, the mastermind behind the dancing in "Shrek" and "Mary Poppins", steps into the director's chair for this madcap musical full of glorious tunes and a witty, charming script. The Broadway production earned eight nominations at the 2007 Tony Awards including Best Musical and star David Hyde Pierce won Best Performance by a Leading Actor in a musical.

The height of summer brings the ever-enchanting Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella'' to the TIP stage. Updated in 2013 this version of Rodgers and Hammerstein's "Cinderella" was nominated for eight Tony Awards and won for Best Costume Design (That Fairy Godmother dress, right?!?). From July 3-10 (no performance on July 4) audiences will meet Ella, the most overworked girl in fairytale history. Ella has long been doomed to a life of waiting hand and foot on her atrocious stepmother, Madame, and stepsisters, Gabrielle and Charlotte, until one night when her fairy godmother appears and changes her life forever. Director Kevin Bogan returns to TIP after the resounding successes of "Crazy For You'' and "The Pirates of Penzance" to lead this delightful musical confection fit for the whole family.

Do not underestimate anyone's desire to dance in front of a crowd. TIP's fifth premiere of the season, "Half Time - Gotta Dance", will wow audiences July 16-24. This musical is based on the incredible true story of nine women and one man, all determined dancers who audition to perform at their major league basketball team's halftime show and is the hip hop musical we never thought would happen. These dancers have three things in common: they love to dance, they have something to prove, and they are all over 60 years old! Along the way they battle self-doubt, stereotypes and even, at times, each other for a chance to bust a move at center court for 20,000 screaming fans. This story of gumption and perseverance will be helmed by TIP alums LB ("In the Heights" and "The Wizard of Oz") and James Levy ("The Wizard of Oz" and "Frozen Jr.").

Audiences will get swept up in the New York City newsboy's strike of 1899 as "Disney's Newsies" comes barreling on to the stage July 30-Aug. 7 to wrap up the OUTDOOR summer season. 'Disney's Newsies' won the Tony Awards for Best Choreography and Best Original score in 2012 and is a high energy, tour-de-force of song and dance that includes fan favorites "Seize The Day", "I'm The King of New York" and "The World Will Know". "Disney's Newsies" will be directed by TIP veteran Julie Ewing who has charmed TIP audiences with her productions of "South Pacific" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang". "Disney's Newsies'' is based on the 1992 Disney movie, so "Newsies `` has been thrilling audiences for almost three decades.

TIP INDOORS continues Oct. 1-17 with the TIP premier of "The Full Monty''. Guy Gardner, "Highschool Musical 1 & 2" and "Avenue Q", returns to TIP to direct this heartwarming story of six down on their luck steel mill workers who will do anything to make some quick cash...including a striptease. Together this group of regular guys from Hot Metal and begin practicing for their Chippendale's inspired show. Along the way each member of the group begins to find their confidence again, leading them to decide to do the "full monty" and strip all the way down to prove that they can do it for themselves and the women that love them. "The Full Monty'' was nominated for nine Tony Awards and is a boisterous yet encouraging story that anyone who has ever doubted themselves can relate to.

The year will come to a close TIP INDOORS with TIP's second annual Innovative Theatre Challenge. Kansas City area playwrights will be invited to submit new, unperformed and unpublished work to compete for a chance to have their show fully workshopped and produced by TIP Dec. 10-24. Details about challenge guidelines and submissions will be available at www.theatreinthepark.org after the beginning of the year.

TIP holds open auditions for all productions and no prior experience in theatre is needed to audition. TIP is committed to non-discrimination and a flexible, imaginative casting policy. We also strive to be culturally conscious as it pertains to social and historical content. Performers of ALL shapes, ALL sizes, ALL voice types and ALL ethnic and racial backgrounds are encouraged to audition! Audition information is announced and posted on www.theatreinthepark.org, Facebook, and via the TIP e-newsletter (sign up at www.theatreinthepark.org). INDOOR shows will hold separate auditions throughout the year and OUTDOOR auditions will be held Saturday and Sunday, April 17 and 18.

TIP is a program of the Johnson County Parks & Recreation District and is the largest community theatre in the nation. TIP produces eight musicals annually with a company of Kansas City Metro area performers, directors, musicians, designers and staff for over 40,000 patrons thereby furthering its mission to enhance the quality of life in the community by providing a variety of entertainment programs through public and private partnerships.

TIP Season and Individual tickets will go on sale in early 2021. TIP OUTDOOR ticket prices are $10 for adults, $6 for youth (ages 4-10) plus tax, and children three and under are free (ticket required for entrance). Reserved seats and parking are also available. TIP INDOOR tickets are reserved and prices vary by production. Tickets may be purchased online at www.theatreinthepark.org and at the front desk of the Johnson County Arts & Heritage Center either in person or by phone at (913) 826-2787. During the OUTDOOR season tickets can also be purchased at the theatre box office in Shawnee Mission Park on performance evenings.

For more details about TIP and our 2021 Season, please visit www.theatreinthepark.org.