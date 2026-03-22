Kauffman Center to Present UNDERTALE: THE DETERMINATION SYMPHONY WORLD TOUR

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Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts announced an exciting new addition to the 2026-27 Kauffman Center Presents series lineup: UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphony on September 2 at 7:30 p.m.

UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphonyfeatures the beloved music of the hit indie video game, UNDERTALE. See it live in Muriel Kauffman Theatre at the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

“UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphony features the cherished music from this treasured game, performed live, on stage, in an immersive and unforgettable experience,” Kauffman Center President and CEO Paul Schofer said. “Enjoy awe-inspiring gameplay footage on a theater screen above the stage, and become part of the UNDERTALE world.”

Curated personally by creator and composer Toby Fox, UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphony takes audiences on an emotional musical journey through the Underground, from the first steps among the Ruins to the final moments of the adventure.

UNDERTALE: The Determination Symphony features unforgettable, fan-favorite music from the game, newly arranged and performed live by a 25-piece orchestra. With gameplay footage displayed on a screen above the stage, audiences will be fully immersed in the world of UNDERTALE, experiencing its story and music like never before.

Concert-goers can look forward to being filled with determination as the performance guides them through the Underground. From the Ruins and Snowdin to Waterfall, Hotland and finally New Home, the concert brings iconic characters, battles and emotional moments vividly to life through music.

Fans are encouraged to attend in their best UNDERTALE cosplay as part of this global celebration, and exclusive new merchandise will be available for purchase at the concert venue.

UNDERTALE was developed by Toby Fox and released in 2015. Since then, it has become a hugely influential indie game, praised for its music, writing and unique approach to choice, and has sold millions of copies worldwide across multiple platforms. In the game, you play as a human who has fallen into the Underground, a world inhabited by monsters. As you explore this strange land, your decisions shape the story — will you fight, flee or find another way? Can you find a path home without harming anyone along the way?

Tickets go on sale to the public March 19, 2026 at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816-994-7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org.