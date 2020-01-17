Kauffman Center Receives National Endowment For The Arts Grant

The Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts was awarded $20,000 from the National Endowment for the Arts in support of Future Stages Festival to be held Sunday, June 14, 2020. This was one of the 1,187 grants the National Endowment for the Arts approved totaling $27.3 million to support art projects throughout the United States.

The Art Works funding category supports projects that focus on public engagement with, and access to, various forms of excellent art across the nation; the creation of art that meets the highest standards of excellence; learning in the arts at all stages of life; and the integration of the arts into the fabric of community life.

Arts Endowment chairman Mary Anne Carter said, "The arts are at the heart of our communities, connecting people through shared experiences and artistic expression. The National Endowment for the Arts is proud to support projects like the Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts' Future Stages Festival."

"This is the fifth year that the Kauffman Center has received grant funding from the National Endowment for the Arts for our annual Future Stages Festival. This funding helps the Center provide a platform for more than 600 young artists from approximately 70 diverse community groups to perform on our stages. The NEA's continued support of this festival reinforces the Kauffman Center's commitment to connect Kansas City communities to the arts," stated Paul Schofer, President & CEO of Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts.

Future Stages Festival will be held at the Kauffman Center on Sunday, June 14, 2020 from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. An extension of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors Spotlight on Youth program, Future Stages Festival gives youth and community arts organizations the opportunity to perform and celebrate the arts on four stages. This free family-friendly community event showcases diverse youth performing arts groups, a variety of performance styles and interactive arts activities for all attendees.

Future Stages Festival is free and open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to register at kauffmancenter.org/futurestages to receive the latest event updates and schedule for performances and activities.





