Kauffman Center Presents Announces Bruce Hornsby And YMusic BRHYM, March 14

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts has announced the latest addition to the 2023-2024 season, Bruce Hornsby and YMusic, “BrhyM” Thursday, March 14, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall. 

Kauffman Center Presents promises to deliver extraordinary and diverse experiences featuring internationally recognized artists and performers for Kansas City audiences. High-resolution photos with IDs can be found here. 

President and CEO Paul Schofer shared his excitement about welcoming this new  addition to the season. “This legendary pianist and songwriter, long known for his  famous song, ‘The Way It Is,' has proven time and again that he is so much more. This  tour will demonstrate his amazing range of musicianship. He encapsulates much of  what makes American music so good.” 

Bruce Hornsby and YMusic, “BrhyM” 

 

March 14, 2024, at 7 p.m. in Helzberg Hall 

Single Ticket On-Sale Date: Nov. 3 at 10 a.m.

Based out of Williamsburg, VA, Hornsby first rose to national prominence with The Way  It Is, his 1986 Grammy-winning debut album with The Range. The title track became the  most-played song on American radio in 1987 while Tupac Shakur's timeless song  "Changes" builds on "The Way It Is" and set the stage for many subsequent versions of  the track. In 1991, Hornsby collaborated with Bonnie Raitt, playing on her iconic hit "I  Can't Make You Love Me." Additionally, Hornsby was a part-time member of the  Grateful Dead from September 1990 to March 1992, performing over 100 concerts in  America and Europe. The 13-time Grammy nominee has also solidified his status as a  highly sought-after collaborator. Hornsby's own 23 albums have sold over 11 million  copies worldwide, and he has appeared on over 100 records including releases with  Bob Dylan, Don Henley, the Grateful Dead, Stevie Nicks, Ricky Skaggs, Bob SegerChaka Khan, Bon Iver, Brandon Flowers, Bonnie Raitt, Sting, Mavis Staples, Willie  Nelson and more. His most recent studio album, Flicted, was released this past May. 

For more information about Bruce Hornsby visit: brucehornsby.com

yMusic was founded in New York City in 2008. The band believes in presenting  excellent, emotionally communicative music, regardless of style or idiom. Their virtuosic  execution and unique configuration have attracted the attention of high-profile  collaborators — from Paul Simon to Bill T. Jones to Ben Folds — and inspired original  works by some of today's foremost composers, including Andrew Norman, Caroline  Shaw, Nico Muhly and Missy Mazzoli. They have performed around the world in venues  of all sizes, including the Sydney Opera House, Carnegie Hall, the Elbphilharmonie  Hamburg and Madison Square Garden. 

Tickets go on sale to the public Nov. 3, 2023, at 10 a.m. Tickets will be available  through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at tickets.kauffmancenter.org



