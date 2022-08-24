Kauffman Center Announces Jasper Doest, Sandesh Kadur, and More for 2023 National Geographic Speaker Series

The 2023 National Geographic Live Speaker Series features five presenters, including a cave-diving photographer, wild cat filmmaker and bioengineer/research diver.

National Geographic Live speakers will bring to life the awe-inspiring stories of National Geographic Explorers and share visual stories about our planet's fragility, bio-inspired design and attempts to understand ancient Mesoamerica. Illustrated with award-winning photography and video, each one-of-a-kind presentation includes a Q&A session.

National Geographic's broad roster of talent, including renowned photographers, scientists, authors, filmmakers and adventurers, share their behind-the-scenes stories from the front lines of exploration alongside stunning imagery and gripping footage. This year's lineup starts with photographer Jasper Doest who will cover the topic of giving a voice to the wildlife that surrounds us. The series continues with photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur; art historian and microarchaeologist Diana Magaloni-Kerpel; photographer Robbie Shone; and ends with bioengineer and research diver Kakani Katija.

HOW TO PURCHASE SEASON TICKETS

National Geographic Live series subscription packages include ticket discounts and priority seating. Four-show season subscription packages and a special engagement add-on will be available starting at 10 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022. Pricing for the four-show package ranges from $96 to $172 plus applicable fees. Single tickets for all five events go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022.

Subscriptions and single tickets are available through the Kauffman Center Ticket Office at 816.994.7222 or online at kauffmancenter.org.

NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC LIVE 2023 SEASON:

Jasper Doest, Photographer

A Voice for Nature

Jan. 24, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Dutch photographer Jasper Doest creates visual stories that explore the relationship between humankind and nature. From Bob, a rehabilitated flamingo on the island of Curaçao who now acts as an educational ambassador, to the Japanese "snow monkeys" that delight in soaking in local hot springs, Doest aims to give a voice to our world's wildlife. His emotional, award-winning images are an urgent reminder of the beauty and fragility of our planet. "A Voice for Nature" is sponsored by the Kansas City Zoo.

Sandesh Kadur, Photographer and Filmmaker

Wild Cats of India

Feb. 21, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

With landscapes spanning the towering Himalaya, arid plains and dense jungles, India is home to an unmatched diversity of wild cats. While many of the big cats are well known and thoroughly documented, photographer and filmmaker Sandesh Kadur is on a mission to highlight the country's lesser-known felines in order to protect their future. Discover the tiny, grumpy-faced Pallas's cat, the fishing cat that jumps into water to catch its prey, and the ancient, elusive clouded leopard. Through Kadur's captivating images and video, you'll get a unique and up-close look at a world of wild cats.

Diana Magaloni-Kerpel, Art Historian and Microarchaeologist

Mesoamerica Illuminated

March 14, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

Discover how the iconic Olmec heads of Mexico were created, explore the true meaning behind the imposing Teotihuacan pyramids and get a peek into the culture and daily life in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza. Art historian and microarcheologist Dr. Diana Magaloni-Kerpel uncovers millennia-old murals and sculptures throughout Mexico and Central America - then studies them to understand what their colors, textures and techniques reveal about these ancient cultures. Join her as she brings ancient Mesoamerican civilizations to life in a way you've never seen before.

Special Engagement

Robbie Shone, Photographer

In Deep: Adventures in Caving

April 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

For more than 20 years, renowned cave photographer Robbie Shone has traveled to remote parts of the world to illuminate and document the world's deepest, largest and longest known cave systems. In 2018, he joined a team on a National Geographic expedition to Abkhazia, Georgia, to descend to the bottom of Veryovkina, the deepest known cave in the world. But when a sudden flood pulse hit, Shone and the team had to climb for their lives to escape the rapidly rising waters. Join him for a first-hand account of this gripping adventure and an inside look at the mesmerizing beauty of one of the world's last known frontiers of exploration.

Kakani Katija, Bioengineer and Research Diver

Designed by Nature

May 23, 2023, at 7:30 p.m.

As a child, Dr. Kakani Katija dreamed of being an astronaut. She trained as an aerospace engineer but eventually became captivated by an even less explored environment than space: our Earth's oceans. As a bioengineer, instead of searching space for signs of life, she studies the waters that are teeming with it. Dr. Katija hopes to illuminate the twilight zones of the ocean - its little explored midwaters - with technology inspired by the creatures who live in it.

STUDENT MATINEE SCHEDULE

As part of the Kauffman Center's Open Doors program, National Geographic Live will present three student matinee performances in 2023:

Jan. 24, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.: Jasper Doest - A Voice for Nature

Feb. 21, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.: Sandesh Kadur - Wild Cats of India

April 11, 2023, at 10:30 a.m.: Robbie Shone - In Deep: Adventures in Caving

Educators can find more information and request tickets to the matinees starting Sept. 12, 2022 at kauffmancenter.org/schoolmatinees.

National Geographic Live school matinees are supported by the Marlese and Robert Gourley Children's Fund, the Teresa and Tom Walsh Family Foundation, the John N. and Marilyn P. McConnell Foundation and PNC Bank, Community Tickets sponsor.

Schools that attend a student matinee at the Kauffman Center may apply for bus assistance through the Open Doors Transportation Fund, supported by Evergy. Learn more at kauffmancenter.org/transportation.

