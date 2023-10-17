Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Kansas City Repertory Theatre continues its 2023-24 season with the beloved holiday classic, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott and directed by Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Associate Artistic Director of KCRep/UMKC Partnership Jason Chanos.

Performances run November 21 through December 24 at Spencer Theatre. Kansas City's favorite holiday tradition is back for its 43rd season and promises an experience that is more magical than ever. Come share the joy of the holiday season, as our theatre transforms into a page right out of the classic tale by Charles Dickens.

Richly textured sets, ornate costumes and spectacular special effects will transport the entire family into the tale of the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge, who requires the intervention of a few ghostly guides to find the true meaning of Christmas – and life itself. KCRep's 2023 production of A Christmas Carol is sponsored by Celebrating our Heritage Fund - Miller and Jeanette Nichols.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, “It brings all of us such joy to return to Charles Dicken's story of transformation and redemption at KCRep for our 42nd year. Live caroling, cookies and cocoa in the lobby at intermission, a family selfie in front of our towering Christmas tree are all a part of our one-of-a-kind holiday experience at KCRep. Join us for the first time or your 40th to experience the magic of A Christmas Carol with KCRep.”

JASON CHANOS (Director) Kansas City Directing: A Christmas Carol, Of Mice and Men (KCRep). Kansas City Acting: The Price (Kansas City Actors Theatre), The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-time, The Invisible Hand, Roof of the World, A Christmas Carol, The Last Night of Ballyhoo (KCRep); Anthony & Cleopatra, A Midsummer Night's Dream, Macbeth, Richard III, Hamlet, Romeo and Juliet, Measure for Measure, Love's Labour's Lost (Heart of America Shakespeare Festival); Fully Committed (Unicorn Theatre); Whale (The Coterie). Mr. Chanos is the Associate Artistic Director of the KCRep/UMKC Theatre Partnership where he serves as a producer for the KCRep.

Gary Neal Johnson (Ebenezer Scrooge) KCRep: Death of a Salesman (Willy Loman), Give ‘Em Hell, Harry (Harry Truman), Oleanna (John), M. Butterfly (Gallimard), Royal Hunt of the Sun (Pizarro), Treasure Island (Long John Silver), Bus Stop (Virgil), A Delicate Balance (Harry), Of Mice and Men (George), August: Osage County (Charlie), The Drawer Boy (Morgan), Nicholas Nickleby (Squeers), King Lear (Gloucester), Julius Caesar (Caesar), Little Shop of Horrors (Mushnik), Cabaret (Herr Schultz), The Fantasticks (Hucklebee), Last Days of Summer (Rabbi Lieberman), among others. Local: A Lie of the Mind, A Number, The Mousetrap, A Lesson from Aloes, Morning's At Seven, among others (Kansas City Actors Theatre); King Lear (Lear), Merchant of Venice (Shylock), among others (Heart of America Shakespeare Festival); Wizard of Oz (Wizard), Annie (FDR) (Starlight Theatre); Fiddler on the Roof (Tevye, Spinning Tree Theatre); Hello, Dolly (Vandergelder) Musical Theatre Heritage); Regional: Goodman Theatre (Chicago), ACT (San Francisco), Shakespeare Theatre Company (D.C.), Utah Shakespeare Festival, Arrow Rock Lyceum Theatre. Awards: Dean Goodman Award for best supporting actor (San Francisco) 2006. AEA Member

In addition to the return of Gary Neal Johnson as Ebenezer Scrooge, cast members include: CHIOMA ANYANWU (Ghost of Christmas Past/Quartet/Party Guest), Lauren Braton (Quartet/Business Associate/Ensemble), KUSHI BEAUCHAMP (Belle/Business Associate/Party Guest/ Quartet), ASH BOWEN (Mrs. Fred/Business Associate/Ghost of Christmas Past U/S), Darrington Clark (Fred/Dance Captain/Ensemble), Nedra Dixon (Storyteller/Ensemble), Peggy Friesen (Mrs. Fezziwig/Harp/Charwoman Ensemble), DRI HERNAEZ (Mrs. Cratchit U/S/Solicitors 1 & 2), NICO HOLQUIN (Fred U/S, Young Ebenezer), Will Porter (Soliciter/Dick Wilkins/Topper/Quartet), Cody Proctor (Bob Cratchit/Ensemble), MATTHEW RAPPORT (Ghost of Christmas Present/Solicitor 1/Ensemble), John Rensenhouse (Jacob Marley/Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe/Ensemble), Mark Robbins (Scrooge U/S/Ensemble), Tanner Rose (Young Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Yet-to-Come/Ensemble), MORGAN- LYNN STERRETT (Mrs. Dilber) and TEONNA WESLEY (Mrs. Cratchit/Ensemble).Tiny Tim will be played by ISLA CASTANEDA and ETHAN SUEN.

The youth cast includes DEUCE CHANOS (Peter), EVAN DAGGETT (Belinda), MARY FLOOD (Ignorance), KIERAN FORD (Swing), SAVION JACKSON (Peter), SERENITY MARIE (Martha), SOLA OWENS (Turkey Boy), LOUISE PFEIFFER (Martha), KENNEDY ROSARIO (Fan), LAUREN ROTHAAS (Fan), MILO SCHUBERT (Ignorance), GARRETT STEPHENS (Turkey Boy), ERYNN SYMONS (Want), JENAVE TLING (Want), and EMILIA HUERTA TORRES (Belinda).

The design and production team for A Christmas Carol includes JORDAN CANON-KRUIS (Stage Manager), RACHEL DYER (Assist. Stage Manager), ANTHONY T. EDWARDS (Music Director/Piano Conductor), John Ezell (Scenic Design), GENE EMERSON FRIEDMAN (Assoc. Scenic Design), Jenny Green (Costume Designer), RACHEL HONNOLD (Assist. Light Designer), JOSHUA HORVATH (Sound Design), CAROLINE JACKSON (Assist. Stage Manager), MINJOO KIM (Light Designer), ANDI MEYER