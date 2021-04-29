Kansas City Repertory Theatre Announces 2021-2022 Season

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden has announced the 2021-2022 season. Showcasing KCRep's commitment to be "more than just a stage", the upcoming season will also embrace new partnerships and a community tour inviting new audiences. More expansion and outreach activities will be announced later this summer.

Season tickets for the 2021-2022 season range in price from $40 to $60 per show. For more information about the 2021-2022 season, call the Box Office, 816-235-2700, or visit https://kcrep.org/. Subscription renewals deadline is Monday, June 7, 2021. Single tickets for Mary's Wedding, Ghost Light and A Christmas Carol will go on sale Monday, July 12. The rest of the productions will go on sale in the fall. For group ticket sales, call 816-235-6122.

Check out the full lineup below!

Mary's Wedding

Aug. 27 - Sept. 19, 2021 | outdoors on the south grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial

Written by Stephen Massicotte

Directed by Artistic Director Stuart Carden

Tickets: $30 General Admission

Under the stars on the grounds of the National WWI Museum and Memorial, the poetry of this love story will fill your heart.

On the night before her wedding, Mary dreams of a thunderstorm, during which she unexpectedly meets Charlie sheltering in a barn beside his horse. With innocence and humor, the two discover a charming first love. But the year is 1914, and the world is collapsing into a brutal war. Together, they attempt to hide their love, galloping through the fields for a place and time where the tumultuous uncertainties of battle can't find them. A play with a heart as big as the skies that serve as its stage, Mary's Wedding is an epic, unforgettable story of love, hope, and survival.

Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC's Cultural Crossroads

Sept. 30 - Oct. 17, 2021 | South Lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art

Conceived and Directed by Stuart Carden

Tickets: $30 General Admission

Kansas City's favorite new Halloween tradition comes roaring back to life featuring Enrique Chi and Juan Carlos Chaurand of KC's very own Latin Grammy-nominated band Making Movies.

Ghost Light: A Haunted Night of Songs and Stories from KC's Cultural Crossroads returns! This hybrid concert and ghost-story event weaves together local storytellers and musicians to share frighteningly fun tales from KC's cultural crossroads that will leave you shaking with excitement! Under the stars on the south lawn of the Nelson-Atkins Museum of Art, your family and friends will be transported into the world of spirits, hauntings, and the great unknown. New this year we are proud to be joined by Latinx rock'n'rollers Enrique Chi and Juan Carlos Chaurand of Making Movies as featured performers each night! Performances sold out quickly last year for this limited engagement, so make sure to subscribe to our emails to get the latest information on when tickets will go on sale!

Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol

Nov. 19 - Dec. 26, 2021| Spencer Theatre

Adapted by Geoff Elliott

Based on the novel by Charles Dickens

Directed by Jason Chanos

Holiday magic makes its triumphant return to the stage at KCRep!

For over 40 years, Kansas City's beloved tradition has created holiday memories for families all around our community, with all the heart and spectacle you've come to love... start your family tradition this year and create memories that will last for many Christmas's to come! Join Ebenezer Scrooge on his redemptive journey with Christmas Past, Present, and Future, and rediscover the true meaning of the holidays. You'll meet the Cratchits, Tiny Tim, and the irresistible Fezziwigs, and hear the haunting and joyous Candlelight Carol - all this and more, to kindle your Christmas spirit. Share the season with the people you love at A Christmas Carol.

(The Extremely Thrilling & Occasionally Shocking Mis-Adventures of Mesdames) Holmes & Watson

Feb. 1 - 20, 2022 | Copaken Stage

by Kate Hamill adapted from the stories of Sir Arthur Conan Doyle

A fast-paced, laugh-a-minute, World Premiere by one of America's hottest playwrights.

(The Extremely Thrilling & Occasionally Shocking Mis-Adventures of Mesdames) Holmes & Watson is an irreverent, darkly comic, modern take on Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's famous sleuth and sidekick - a fast-paced feminist farce, re-examining the classic adventure stories you love with a fresh lens. In this highly theatrical, small-cast romp, oddball female roommates Sherlock (yes, it's also a girl's name - wait, is it a girl's name? Is it even a name?) Holmes & Dr. Joan Watson join forces to become a deeply codependent, quasi-dysfunctional, Odd Couple adventure duo... solving mysteries and kicking butts, until they come face to face with the Original Supervillain: Professor James Moriarty. Steampunk. Feminist. Radical. Extremely Thrilling. Occasionally shocking. Highly Amusing. By Jove, we've done it.

The Royale

Mar. 8 - 27, 2022 | Copaken Stage and throughout the community

Written by Marco Ramirez

Directed and Choreographed by Steph Paul

A knockout award-winning new play inspired by real-world boxer Jack Johnson will come to life on our Copaken Stage before going on tour throughout the community. More details will be announced shortly.

From playwright Marco Ramirez (Orange is the New Black, Daredevil) comes a story inspired by real-world boxer Jack Johnson who, as a black man at the height of the Jim Crow era, became the heavyweight champion of the world. A knockout award-winning new play and winner of two Obie Awards, an Outer Critics Circle Award, a Drama Desk Award, and multiple others, this tour-de-force sold out houses in London, New York, and LA. The Royale is an electrifying adrenaline rush that shows us the human cost of making history.

The Old Man and The Old Moon

May 3 - 22, 2022 | Spencer Theatre

Book, Music, and Lyrics by PigPen Theatre Co.

Directed by Artistic Director Stuart Carden and PigPen Theatre Co.

A whimsical American fable performed by live folk musicians that will charm and delight audiences of all ages.

Who keeps the moon shining bright? In this whimsical brand-new American fable, performed spellbindingly by a live indie-folk band, audiences of all ages will be in awe of The Old Man and the Old Moon.

Charged with the otherworldly task of making the moon glow nightly, The Old Man embarks on an unexpected epic adventure of land, sea, and sky. In search of his missing wife, this magical swirling tale of love unfolds before your eyes as our hero endures apocalyptic storms, monsters of the deep, and the fiercest obstacle of all: change.

The Old Man and the Old Moon is a blend of resonant storytelling, spirited indie-folk music and inventive puppetry, creating a theatrical experience that will win over generations of theatregoers with its wit, style, and depth of emotion. Created by the endlessly imaginative PigPen Theatre Co., who were declared "a phenomenon" by the Boston Herald, and performed to sold-out houses across the nation, KCRep is thrilled to bring this uplifting and joyful production to Kansas City to close our 2021-22 Season.