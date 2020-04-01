Kansas City Public Theatre Launches 'OH GOD, REALLY?!' AN ONLINE DEVISED PLAY PROJECT

Tentatively titled, Oh God, Really?! this 30-person devised play project finds Fate bringing a group of childhood friends together at an abandoned roller rink in search of an illustrious and mysterious Smurfette doll. Friendships will be tested, skate-offs will be had, and time streams will be crossed. This thriller(?) is sure to have you at the edge of your seat.



Playwrights include:

Prisca Jebet Kendagor (Adulting: KC Fringe)

Lindsay Adams (Her Own Devices: KCPublic Theatre, Viper: Terra Femina Collective)

Victor Wishna (DNR: The Living Room)

Kaitlin Gould (Mirrors: KCPublic Theatre)

Emma Carter (Bed Play: The Living Room, Wicked Creatures: Confluence Theatre Co)

Kevin King (Alphabet Soup: Whim Productions)

Derek Trautwein (Deceit, The Islander: KC Fringe)

Pete Bakely (Jo, Drunks: KC Fringe)

Jesse Ray Metcalf (VIRGIN: Glitterbang Productions)

John Adams (Alphabet Soup: Whim Productions)

Jeremy Edwards (Shakeshafte Cinema)

Tony Sloan (Just My Underwear: KC Fringe)

Philip blue owl Hooser (Coyote Mischief Tales)

Justin Mohn (Side Effects May Vary: KCPublic Theatre, Wiretapped: The Musical)

Russell Langdon (Crush: KCPublic Theatre)

Andy Perkins, Jake Golliher, Lainie Vansant, Jacob Downing, Tehreem Chaudhry,

Nicole Hall, Joseph Fournier, Monique Aldred, Chloe Robbins, Megan McCranie,

Brian Duskey, Kelly Main, Tim Marks. Joshua Efron, Alice Wu

April 6th at 7:30

"Oh God, Really?!" an Online Devised Play Project

(Click and respond "Going" to receive a notification when the live stream starts)





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You