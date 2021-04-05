Kansas City Ballet Announces Live Performances at Starlight Theatre

Kansas City Ballet will welcome audiences to Starlight Theatre for a 70-minute performance uniquely designed to tantalize your sense of adventure. All ballets on the Kansas City Ballet at Starlight program are brand new works by extraordinarily gifted choreographers. These outdoor performances will be an exciting opportunity to experience live ballet on stage once again.

Choreographers featured will include Kansas City Ballet Artistic Director Devon Carney, Kansas City Ballet Masters Kristi Capps and Parrish Maynard, Principal Dancer at Houston Ballet Melody Mennite, KCB II Manager Christopher Ruud and KCB Company dancers Emily Mistretta and James Kirby Rogers.

The event will take place on Friday, May 21, 8pm and Saturday, May 22, 8pm at Starlight Theatre (4600 Starlight Road, Swope Park, Kansas City, MO 64123).

Kansas City Ballet is extending a very special offer to our community in celebration of essential and front-line workers with a FREE performance Saturday, May 22 at 2pm as our way of thanking them for all their vital work this past year.

Reservations are required and can be made at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. FREE parking for the matinee performance is available.

Tickets for the two 8 pm performances are $35 per person and can be purchased online at https://www.kcstarlight.com/ or https://kcballet.org/ or by phone 816.363.7827. Masks, social distancing, and safety protocols will be required. There will be concessions available for purchase.