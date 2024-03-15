Kansas City Ballet Announces ALICE (IN WONDERLAND) And More for 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kansas City Ballet has announced its 2024-2025 season, which opens with the return of Septime Webre's ALICE (in wonderland), the charming interpretation of Lewis Carroll's classic tale, continues with Anna-Marie Holmes' romantic ballet extravaganza, Don Quixote, and concludes with Fusion, A Collection of Short Dance Works featuring riveting ballets: Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Tulips and lobster, Lila York's Celts, William Forsythe's In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated, and a world premiere by critically-acclaimed choreographer Caroline Dahm.

Along with the season, the company will present the return of the beloved holiday classic, The Nutcracker in December, and New Moves performances of new choreographic works in January/February—an annual favorite.

Carney stated, “I'm thrilled to be presenting such an incredible lineup of world-renowned works and newly-minted creations to our devoted audiences in my twelfth season as Kansas City Ballet's artistic director.”

Subscriptions ranging from $75 to $333 for the three-ballet package—a savings of 25 percent compared with single-ticket prices—are now available online at www.kcballet.org or by calling the Kansas City Ballet ticket office at 816.931.8993.

Kansas City Ballet 2024-2025 Season

ALICE (in wonderland)

October 11-20, 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Music performed live by Kansas City Symphony

Choreography: Septime Webre

Music: Matthew Pierce

Septime Webre's ALICE (in wonderland) is a modern reimagining of the beloved classic. This captivating production blends ballet and contemporary dance to bring Lewis Carroll's iconic characters to life in a fresh, visually stunning way. With vibrant costumes, a whimsical score, and exceptional choreography, it's an immersive experience for all ages. Join Alice on her surreal journey, meet unforgettable characters, and fall in love with the magic of wonderland. Get your tickets now and step into a world of imagination!

The Nutcracker

December 6-24, 2024

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Choreography: Devon Carney

Music: Peter I. Tchaikovsky

Music performed by Kansas City Symphony

Kansas City Ballet's annual tradition, The Nutcracker, choreographed by Devon Carney, continues to awe audiences year after year and is hailed as “positively oozing charm” by The Washington Post. The classic, Victorian-era story by E.T.A. Hoffman featuring Clara, the Nutcracker Prince, Dr. Drosselmeier and the Sugar Plum Fairy is a magical theatrical experience wrapped with exquisite costumes, grand sets, and captivating choreography. Let your wonder ignite and feel the glimmer once more as your childhood dreams return and inspire you to IMAGINE AGAIN. Presenting Sponsor: Bank of America

Don Quixote

March 21-30, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Music performed by Kansas City Symphony

Choreography: Anna-Marie Holmes after Marius Petipa

Music: Ludwig Minkus

Anna-Marie Holmes' rendition of Don Quixote is a romantic ballet extravaganza with dynamic choreography, colorful characters, and a captivating narrative, that transports audiences on a sunny romp through the Spanish countryside. Follow the adventures of the chivalrous Don Quixote and his loyal squire Sancho Panza, and delight in the blossoming romance between Kitri and the handsome Basilio. Experience the magic of this classic tale through the artistry and grace of ballet that brings to life the beloved story of Don Quixote, based on the iconic novel “Don Quixote de la Mancha” by Miguel de Cervantes.

New Moves

January 30-February 2, 2025

Todd Bolender Center for Dance & Creativity

New Moves, one of Kansas City Ballet's most popular performances, showcases contemporary ballet in an intimate setting. This limited-run production gives audiences a chance to see tomorrow's sought-after choreographers today! An up-close and visceral experience for audience and dancer alike, all performances are held in the Bolender Center's Michael and Ginger Frost Studio Theater. Come see our Kansas City Ballet artists and emerging choreographers discover bold new ways of expression and feel the athleticism, beauty, power, and passion of never-before-seen dance creations! Presenting Sponsor: the Jeffrey J. Bentley Fund for Innovation & Creativity

Fusion

A Collection of Short Dance Works

May 9-18, 2025

Kauffman Center for the Performing Arts

Featuring:

Tulips and lobster by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa

Celts by Lila York

In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated by William Forsythe

World Premiere by Caroline Dahm

Tulips and lobster is a mesmerizing ballet choreographed by Annabelle Lopez Ochoa, which made its debut with the Kansas City Ballet in 2018. Inspired by the rich and evocative paintings of the Old Dutch masters from the 17th century, the ballet brings these timeless scenes of the bourgeoisie to life through captivating dance.

Celts is a high energy ballet that celebrates the rich heritage of Ireland. Motivated by a deep connection to her own roots, York's choreography brilliantly weaves together a profound and thrilling narrative that spans a thousand years of Irish history. Celts is a powerful and innovative artistic expression, avoiding clichés and sentimentality, offering a captivating rush of emotions and storytelling that uplifts the soul.

In the Middle, Somewhat Elevated is a groundbreaking contemporary ballet choreographed by William Forsythe in 1987. Set to an intense electronic score, this iconic work defies traditional ballet norms, featuring angular, highly technical movements that create a sense of suspended tension. The minimalist design and innovative lighting place the focus on the dancers and their dynamic interaction with the space.

World Premiere by Caroline Dahm, originally from Los Angeles, who put down her roots in Kansas City over the last decade dedicating her passion for dance in the arts scene here and making a name for herself in the dance world with her unique choreographic voice. She sees the art of dance as a collaboration where our minds and our emotions meet in efforts to better understand ourselves, others, and the world that we engage with daily. Her innovative work is deeply rooted in ballet and modern aesthetic foundations along with her own contemporary flair.

Visit www.kcballet.org for more information about Kansas City Ballet's 2024-2025 season.

Photo Credit: Kenny Johnson.