Kansas City Actors Theatre Present The Classic Victorian Thriller GASLIGHT

Starring Ashlee LaPine, Matthew J. Williamson, and John Rensenhouse, directed by Cinnamon Schultz.

By: Jan. 05, 2024

Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) wraps up an exciting Season 19 with Gaslight (Angel Street) by Patrick Hamilton starring Kansas City favorites Ashlee LaPine, Matthew J. Williamson, and KCAT Company Member John Rensenhouse; directed by KCAT Company Member Cinnamon Schultz. This suspenseful thriller starts January 17th at the City Stage in Union Station. Tickets are on sale now at Click Here.

This incredible 1938 Victorian thriller, famous for its Academy Award-winning adaptation to the big screen, details the dark tale of a marriage based on deceit, and a husband committed to driving his wife to the brink of insanity. “Gaslight is a roller coaster ride of emotions and second guessing, as we peel back the onion to uncover the layers of deception and twists” (Theatre Guide). Fans of Agatha Christie won't want to miss this edge-of-your-seat drama!

On top of its famous adaptation to the big screen, Gaslight is also well known for the “verbification” of the play's title that now means to manipulate someone in a way similar to how Bella Manningham is manipulated in the play.

Gaslight (Angel Street) is directed by Cinnamon Schultz, who has earned praise for her direction of KCAT's Death and the Maiden and A Lie of the Mind. Ashlee LaPine returns to KCAT's stage as Bella Manningham after recently being seen in KCAT's Spider's Web and Desdemona: A Play About a Handkerchief. Playing her conspiring husband Jack Manningham is Matthew J. Williamson, last seen on KCAT's stage in The Pests. KCAT Board President John Rensenhouse returns to KCAT's stage as the friendly Inspector Rough, appearing recently in KCAT's Spider's Web and Skylight. Julie Shaw and Leah Dalrymple round out the cast as the Manningham's “faithful” servants, both making their KCAT debut.

Gaslight is showing from January 17th to February 4th at the City Stage in Union Station. Ticket prices start as low as $20 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at (816) 361-5228.

Kansas City Actors Theatre

Formed and overseen by a collective of local theatre artists, Kansas City Actors Theatre (KCAT) produces thought-provoking plays that explore, celebrate, and share what it is to be human with sensitivity, intelligence, and humor. KCAT nurtures the local artistic community by employing the finest talents of Kansas City's diverse professional theatre community, which in turn makes Kansas City a more vibrant, vital place to live and work.




