Kansas City Actors Theatre Announces Second Season Of Radio Theatre, Launching 5/14 On KKFI And Online

Kansas City Actors Theatre has announced Season 2 of Kansas City Actors Radio Theatre ("KCART") beginning on Friday, May 14. Featuring metro area actors and theatre artists, KCART is broadcast on 90.1 FM KKFI Fridays at noon and available online through most major podcast distribution platforms.

Following its first 26-episode season, KCART's Season 2 will include an eclectic mix of classic radio plays, original stories, and a new talk and game show format featuring notable personalities from the Kansas City arts community.

Original stories in Season 2 include a limited episodic serial, "Ca$h 4 Carnage," a noir macabre thriller written by UMKC graduate Khalif Gillett, about the price two men are willing to pay to realize their dreams in the medical field. Also premiering are two original plays written by the winners of our young writers' contest from last season, "Amplify: BIPOC Edition," under the guidance of our core of KCAT artists.

KCART Season 2 will also debut a new talk show format featuring games and fun with illustrious members of the Kansas City theatrical community. There will be tricky and illuminating questions to bring out the strange and lively side of our guests for the enjoyment of our listeners.

Finally, the season will feature several new productions of classic radio plays including suspense, comedy, and more.

"It has been so healthy for our creative souls to have an outlet, during this pandemic, where we can actually work on scripts," says KCAT Artistic Committee Chair John Rensenhouse. "Hats off to Radio Theatre for giving us a chance to keep our theatrical muscles flexed and engage a good portion of the acting talent pool here in KC. The blend of classic scripts with new ones has been invigorating and instructive and we hope to keep on learning and moving forward and producing top quality entertainment."

Like Season 1, Season 2 will feature top local actors including KCAT core artistic company members Hillary Clemens, Walter Coppage, Nedra Dixon, Brian Paulette, Shawna Peña-Downing, Victor Raider-Wexler, John Rensenhouse, Jan Rogge, Cinnamon Schultz, and Matt Schwader.