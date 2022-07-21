Kander & Ebb's CABARET Comes to Music Theater Heritage Next Month

Music Theater Heritage has announced the cast and creatives for its upcoming production of John Kander and Fred Ebb's Tony and Academy Award winning CABARET. The production is directed by MTH Artistic Director Tim Scott and will feature Christopher Barksdale as the iconic Emcee and Julie Pope as Sally Bowles. In a unique twist, the stage configuration will offer a limited number of patrons the opportunity to be seated at tables up against the stage, providing an almost immersive cabaret experience.

The ensemble cast includes Sydnee Bell, Sydney Chow, Arthur Clifford, Coleman Crenshaw, Haley Knudsen, Evan Gamsu, Courtney Germany, Tanner Rose, and Kathleen Warfel.

The creative team features music direction by Pamela Baskin-Watson, choreography by Kenny Personett, scenic design by Jack Magaw, lighting design by Danny Lawrence, costumes by Shannon Smith Regnier, sound design by Jon Robertson, technical direction by Rafael Toribo, and production stage management by Lacey Willis.

The six-piece jazz band includes Baskin-Watson on keys, Jacob Roemer on bass, Pete Fucinaro on Saxophone, Karita Carter on trombone, Laura Saylor on trumpet, and Kyle Brown on drums.

"The parallels are too great to mention in this electric and iconic piece of theater," intimated Scott. "We're looking forward to telling this story with ferocity and we're excited for Kansas City to see this ensemble go to work."

CABARET won 8 Tony Awards when it debuted in 1967 (including Best Musical and Best Score,) the 1972 film took home 8 Academy Awards, as well. It is widely considered a landmark achievement in American Musical Theater.

CABARET plays fourteen performances in MTH's Grand Theater on the 4th floor of Crown Center, August 11 - 28. Tickets start at only $39 and are available by visiting www.MTHKC.com or by calling the box office at 816.221.6987.