KCRep to Present Virtual Gala 2021 May 13

Kansas City Repertory Theatre has announced its 2021 virtual gala to be held Thursday, May 13 at 7 p.m. The celebration will shine a spotlight on the impact that the pandemic has had and underscore KCRep's ability to produce new and inspiring work during the past year.

Proceeds will support the art KCRep creates on stage as well as the theatre's educational programs that benefit thousands of Kansas City school children each year. The Gala Chairs are Andrew and Sheryl Kaplan and Vice Chairs are Hayley Hanson and Todd McGuire. Tickets, sponsorship information, a list of sponsors, and more can be found at https://gala.kcrep.org/.

Gala Chair Andrew Kaplan stated, "As a patron of the performing arts and having lived through the pain and uncertainty of the pandemic, Sheryl and I felt a responsibility to help the organization navigate through these uncertain times. KCRep's ability to address the relevant issues of the day, nurture and expose up-and-coming talent, and transform audiences with classic tales, musicals, and new works, all add to the depth of our community and our ability to retain and attract people from other areas of the country. I firmly believe that the performing arts are a window into the soul of a community, and we should be very proud of the contributions that KCRep is making within Kansas City. While virtual, we could all use some fun, excitement, and entertainment in what has become our routine workweek lives. We promise you will not be disappointed."

This virtual celebration, featuring the following artists and activities, is sure to take you from "woe" to "whoa!"

· Entertainment by many of Kansas City's favorite performers and newcomers from the UMKC Conservatory MFA Theatre program.

o Walter Coppage and Vanessa Severo will host,

o Actors Chioma Anyanwu and Mark Robbins will perform a spoken word piece that captures how the loss of theatre during the pandemic has affected our community;

o A musical celebration directed by KCRep Musical Director Anthony Edwards will feature singers Darrington Clark, Lauren Braton, Joe Carr, Allison Jones, Noah Lindquist, and Shon Ruffin and UMKC students Jessica Andrews, Meredith Noel Johnson, Marisa Tajeda, and Franklin Wagner.

Premier and Silent Auctions, featuring exclusive one-of-a-kind experiences and items: "Night with the Polar Bears," a very unique camp-out experience for 12 at the Kansas City Zoo, exclusive domestic and international trips, "Date Night for a Year" featuring $100 gift cards to restaurants all over Kansas City and other surprises, KCRep memorabilia, including a signed copy of the novel Between the Lines by internationally acclaimed author Jodi Picoult, a poster signed by the cast of KCRep's 2018 production of The Last Days of Summer including Broadway's Corey Cott, and a program signed by renowned playwright, the late August Wilson, from the 2004 production of Two Trains Running.

Mission Moment / Fund-A-Need

Raffle for a signed football by KC Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes plus game day tickets

Interactive Chat Room

Tickets are $25 per stream. A $100 premium ticket includes stream and hospitality kit (available for pick-up May 12). Raffle tickets and silent auction items will open online by Monday, May 10. For more details or to purchase a sponsorship or tickets please visit us at https://gala.kcrep.org/.