KCRep Announces Cast For A CHRISTMAS CAROL

Kansas City Repertory Theatre continues its 2021-22 season with the beloved holiday classic, Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol, adapted for the stage by Geoff Elliott and directed by Kansas City Repertory Theatre's Associate Artistic Director of KCRep/UMKC Partnership Jason Chanos. Performances run November 19 through December 26 at Spencer Theatre.

Kansas City's favorite holiday tradition is back for its 41st season and promises an experience that is more magical than ever. Come share the joy of the holiday season, as our theatre transforms into a page right out of the classic tale by Charles Dickens. Richly textured sets, ornate costumes and spectacular special effects will transport the entire family into the tale of the grumpy Ebenezer Scrooge, who requires the intervention of a few ghostly guides to find the true meaning of Christmas - and life itself. Lead financial support for A Christmas Carol is provided by US Bank and the Celebrating our Heritage Fund - Miller & Jeannette Nichols.

Kansas City Repertory Theatre Artistic Director Stuart Carden stated, "It brings all of us at KCRep such joy to return to indoor live performance with our holiday tradition A Christmas Carol. For more than 40 years KCRep has brought our community together to experience Scrooge's story of redemption and renewal and it is with deep gratitude, after nineteen months of our theatres being dark, that we welcome you back to the theatre and revive this joyous and meaningful tradition."

In addition to the return of Gary Neal Johnson as Ebenezer Scrooge, cast members include: CHIOMA ANYANWU (Mrs. Cratchit/Solicitor U/S/As Cast), Lauren Braton (Business 2/Mrs. Cratchit U/S/Mrs. Fezziwig U/S/As Cast), Walter Coppage (Storyteller/As Cast), EILEEN DIXON (Belle/Dilber/Fred Party Guest/As Cast), Peggy Friesen (Harp/Mrs. Fezziwig/Charwoman/As Cast), KHALIF J. GILLETT (Fred/As Cast), RILEY LUCAS (Young Ebenezer/Ghost of Christmas Future/Fred Party Guest U/S/As Cast), CALEIGH MICHNOWICZ (Fred Party Guest/Belle U/S/Undertaker U/S/Dilber U/S/As Cast), MEREDITH NOËL (Ghost of Christmas Past/Fred Party Guest/Business U/S/As Cast), Michael Oaks (Solicitor 2/Wilkins/Topper/Mr. Cratchit U/S/As Cast), Cody Proctor (Mr. Cratchit/Storyteller U/S/Fezziwig US/As Cast), MATTHEW RAPPORT (Ghost of Christmas Present/Solicitor 1/Marley U/S/ As Cast), John Rensenhouse (Marley/Mr. Fezziwig/Old Joe/As Cast), Mark Robbins (Undertaker/Scrooge U/S/As Cast), and BRI WOODS (Mrs. Fred/Ghost of Christmas Present U/S/Old Joe U/S/As Cast). Tiny Tim will be played by LOUISA BARTLETT and MIMI WOOD.

The youth cast includes EMMA ANDREWS (Belinda/Fan), ALICE FELDMILLER (Want/Young Scrooge), KIERAN FORD (Peter/Wilkins U/S), CAMERON JAMES (Peter/Wilkins U/S), ELIZA KING (Belinda/Fan), TOPHER RAUTH (Turkey/Teen Scrooge/Ignorance), LAUREN ROTHAAS (Martha), DREW SQUIRE (Turkey/Teen Scrooge/Ignorance), CRISTON STARKS (Martha), and GARRETT STEPHENS (Want/Young Scrooge).

The design and production team for A Christmas Carol includes Rachael Cady (Lighting Design), RACHEL M. DYER (Assistant Stage Manager), ANTHONY T. EDWARDS (Music Director/Piano Conductor), SARAH ESPINOZA (Sound Design Associate), John Ezell (Scenic Design), GENE FRIEDMAN (Scene Design Associate), JOSHUA HORVATH (Sound Design), TOBIN JAMES (Movement Coordinator), CALEIGH MICHNOWICZ (Assistant Director), JONATHAN SCHRIOCK (Asst. Music Director), and Emily White-WINTER (Production Stage Manager).

For more information about the 2021-2022 season, call Ticketing Services, 816-235-2700, or visit https://kcrep.org/. Tickets for the rest of the productions will go on sale October 18, 2021. For group ticket sales, call 816-235-6122.