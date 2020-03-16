KCAT Postpones Performances Of ST. NICHOLAS

Article Pixel Mar. 16, 2020  

On Sunday afternoon, the KCAT artistic Board decided to end the current run of "St. Nicholas" at the Buffalo Room.

This production will return in the coming months, again in partnership with our great venue partners at The Buffalo Room, to showcase the grand work of Victor Raider-Wexler under the direction of Dennis Hennessy. Dates are still to be determined.

Ticket-holders should contact the Central Ticket Office at their soonest convenience in the coming days at 816-235-6222 to convert their ticket to the future remount of "St. Nicholas," exchange for a future KCAT production, donate the ticket price back to KCAT, or to request a refund.



