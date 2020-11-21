KC Symphony String Ensemble to Perform For the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony

Five members of the KC Symphony String Ensemble will be performing as part of the Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony, KMBC reports.

This year's Evergy Plaza Lighting Ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving as a broadcast-only event. Watch the ceremony, including historical details, live performances and celebrity guest messages, on KMBC 9.

"Fundamentally, we are a symphony orchestra, and so we like to play big music for lots of people. And so playing in chamber ensembles quartets, quintets, trios even is a different art altogether. Luckily for musicians they are so good that they can do both," said Daniel Beckley, executive director of the Kansas City Symphony.

"You know music has this power to bring comfort in a really powerful way and so I hope that we can bring some of that through our music," said Evan Halloin, associate principal bass for the Kansas City Symphony.

Read more no KMBC.

Additional details, including the guest switch flipper, will be announced by the Country Club Plaza in advance of the event. Shops will be closed on Thanksgiving and large groups will not be permitted to gather.

The Evergy Plaza Lights shine daily from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m., Thanksgiving through mid-January. All Plaza parking garages will be open and accessible throughout the Plaza Lights season.

While enjoying the lights, shoppers can peruse the detailed window displays and take in the sounds of the season.

